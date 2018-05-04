How To Choose The Right Shampoo To Avoid Hair Fall?

Beautiful, long, and lustrous hair is something that every woman dreams of. However, there are a number of hindrances in our path to thick and voluminous hair. The greatest of all these factors is the hair fall. In today's stressful life, hair fall may be caused due to many reasons; the most common of it being the dust, dirt and pollution that our hair is subjected to on a daily basis.

The immense dirt and dust makes us want to wash our hair more frequently than what we would normally do. This leads to a greater quantity of hair fall.

Thus, the only way to come out of this vicious circle would be by choosing a shampoo that does not aid hair fall. Remember, irrespective of the advertisements that they show on the television, not all hair fall control shampoo may be well suited for your eyes.

In fact, it may so happen that a particular hair fall-control shampoo may actually trigger hair fall in you. Thus, the first step in battling hair fall would be the identification of the correct shampoo based on your hair type, the weather of the place that you live in and a number of other factors.

This article explores the various tricks and tips that one can follow in order to choose the right shampoo and thereby avoid hair fall.

1. Identify Your Scalp Type

This is the first step in the prevention of hair fall. If you have a dry scalp, you cannot expect the shampoos that are meant for the oily scalp to work on you. The vice versa holds good as well. Hence, make sure that there is absolutely no confusion about your scalp type and that you choose your hair care products based on that.

2. Nourishment And Care

While choosing your shampoo, know which products are good for your hair. Content like soy milk, shea butter, glycerine and egg protein are good for your hair. Thus, try to go for items that have as many of these nutritious products as possible. Irrespective of your hair type, these items will nourish your scalp and make your hair grow thicker, thereby tackling hair fall.

3. Normal Hair

If people with normal hair are seen to be losing their hair, more often than not, it is a case of scalp irritation. In such a case, the best curative measure that one can take is to go for medicated shampoos that have tree oils.

That alone will suffice and it is advisable that you do not go about trying too many hair care products on your hair. Doing so will not just leave your hair more damaged, but it will also pave the way for hair loss.

4. Dry Hair

As most of us are well aware, dryness of hair is one of the primary reasons for hair fall. Thus, the best way to tackle hair fall would be to ensure that your hair is well moisturized. Avoid shampoos that have a lot of chemicals. Herbal shampoos are the ones that are crème based and are well suited for you.

Make sure that whichever shampoo you choose, it does have a certain portion of soy protein. It is a good idea to go for shampoos that are oil based.

5. Curly Hair

Irrespective of whether you have natural curls or you have spent a ton on getting a beautiful permanent perm, the choice of shampoos remains unhindered. Choose a shampoo that is high on keratin protein.

There are a number of such shampoos available in the market that are made specifically for this hair type. Opt for those shampoos, as they will not just guarantee that the hair is well moisturized, but will also give it the deep root conditioning that it deserves.

6. Oily Hair

While choosing a shampoo, make sure that it is not too harsh. This is because you will have to wash your hair more often than most others (simply because your hair secretes the oils more frequently).

Read the label to make sure that the pH of your shampoo is well balanced. If such a thing does not happen, your shampoo may prove to be too rough on your hair, which in turn will foster the way for more hair fall.

7. Coloured Hair

Since your hair has already been subjected to chemical treatment, it needs special love and care. Do not go for normal shampoos, as most of them do not have the potency to undo the damage that hours of colouring has done to your hair.

Rather, choose from the specific range of products that have been prepared for you. Doing so will also ensure that your hair colour remains protected for longer and that you do not have to do touch-ups often.

8. Short Hair

If you have shorter hair, chances of you leaving them open are higher. Consequently, you will end up subjecting your hair to a greater amount of damage and that is why the shampoo that you choose is of utmost importance.

It is a good idea for you to go for a shampoo that has jojoba oil in it. This will give your short hair the lustre and shine that it deserves and make it look all the way more attractive by keeping a check on the hair fall.

9. Highlighted Hair

Highlighted hair is the one that has been subjected to the maximum amount of chemical damage. Thus, even if your hair is not naturally dry, chances are that it has become so after the highlighting. The challenge here is the fact that only the highlighted section of the hair is dry and the rest of it regains its original texture.

Since it is not feasible for one to choose two different types of shampoos (for the highlighted and the non-highlighted sections of the hair), the best thing that one can do is to go for nioxin shampoo. This will take into account the nutritional needs of both sections of your hair and ensure that you do not suffer from hair fall.