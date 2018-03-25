How Beneficial Is A Fusion Of Amla And Castor Oil?

All of us dream of having luscious, long and smooth hair, cascading down our back, like a waterfall. Then, we look at them and lament on how pollution and everyday activities have just made our hair dull and frizzy as well as increased hair fall, dandruff and split ends.

Wait! Don't feel sad. All you need to do is take a little time out of your busy schedule and provide some nourishment to your hair.

What is the best way to nourish our hair? Oil.

Which oils are the most beneficial in strengthening our hair and making it absolutely flawless? Hands down, it has got to be a fusion of Castor oil and Amla oil.

Independently, Castor oil (made from removing the oil out of castor seeds) is beneficial for hair growth, it is antibacterial and antifungal, therefore, removes all sort of folliculitis, dandruff and scalp infections, helps in proper blood circulation in the scalp, and makes our hair smooth, long and beautiful.

The benefits of Amla or Indian Gooseberry oil are very similar to that of Castor oil. It helps in regrowth of hair, thickens the hair, it is an antioxidant, which keeps hair follicles strong and healthy, and regularly using Amla oil also benefits hair shaft, therefore reducing breaking of the hair and split ends.

As mentioned above, Castor oil and Amla oil provide us outstanding results. However, will the results remain as superb if they were to be mixed rather than used separately?

Let's look at certain facts about Amla Oil and Castor Oil because, why would we want to mix them if they provide similar results, right?

Castor Oil is extremely rich in Vitamin E, Proteins and Minerals. It is also rich in the good kind of fatty acids - Omega 6 and 9. Apart from that, as mentioned above, they are antifungal and antibacterial in nature. Castor oil is rich in 'ricinoleic acid', which is extremely helpful in maintaining the pH level balance of the scalp, it also replenishes certain natural oils present in the scalp and is useful in undoing the damage pollution, chemical products, etc., cause to the hair and the scalp.

Indian Gooseberry or Amla has a tremendous amount of tannins and Vitamin C and is regarded as one of the greatest antioxidants (it also helps in weight loss). It also contains flavonoids, kaempferol, and gallic acid, which is effective in improving the structure of one's hair. Like Castor oil, Amla oil also maintains the pH balance in the scalp and improves blood circulation.

So, is this fusion beneficial?

One of the differences between Amla and Castor oil is that amla is rich in Vitamin C and Castor oil in Vitamin E.

Can these two work together? Yes!

Although both the vitamins have a different physiological structure, both the vitamins work wonderfully well when mixed together. For example, they work together and support each other as antioxidants.

Antioxidants reduce the damage caused to one's cells through reactive chemicals called free radicals, which lead to genetic mutation and cell death. Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant and destroys the free radicals, but needs to be regenerated after, for proper functioning. Vitamin C acts as its agent and restores the antioxidant function in Vitamin E, so that it can get back in the game and fight off all the free radicals.

So, that was just an example of how well the two vitamins work with each other, and therefore a mixture of these two for the hair could regenerate the hair follicle growth, thicken and darken the hair, and act as a natural conditioner.

It will also strengthen your hair, and both being antifungal and antioxidant rich, remove all sorts of fungal infections from the scalp. Also, it nourishes the scalp by moisturising it and therefore reduces and almost abolishes flaky and dry scalp problems, which lead to hair fall. It also soothes the scalp and cures any bumps or boils on the scalp caused due to heat or just dryness. We suggest you use this fusion twice a week.

The downside? It could be a little sticky, but should that even be any concern when you get to solve almost all the problems you have with your hair through a fusion of two oils?

So, here's a suggestion: All the oils you use are amazing, they nourish your hair. However, Amla and Castor oils are least marketed but the most effective.

If they are individually so benefiting, mixing them would make them a force to be reckoned with. So would you get hair as strong and healthy as your personality? Well, that would be a definite Check!