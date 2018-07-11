Homemade Carrot Masks For Smooth Hair

We all know the health and skin benefits that carrots offer. But did you know that carrots can also do wonders for your hair? The essential vitamins and minerals that carrots contain boost hair growth.

Apart from reducing hair fall it also helps in getting rid of any kind of damage like frizzy hair and split ends.

Your hair becomes soft and smooth only if it is healthy and carrots make this job easier. Now you must be wondering how can you use carrots on your hair? Today, we'll see different carrot masks to apply on the hair easily at home for a frizz-free soft and smooth hair.

Let us see how to prepare them.

1) Carrot And Avocado Hair Mask

Avocado contains antioxidants that help in treating the damaged hair and split ends. When used along with carrot it helps in nourishing the hair, thus making it smooth and soft.

Ingredients

2 carrots

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil

How To Do

1. Peel off the skin of the carrot and blend it along with 1 ripe avocado to make a smooth paste.

2. Transfer this smooth mixture into a clean bowl.

3. Add 1 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp olive oil into the mixture and mix all the ingredients well.

4. Apply this mask on your hair and scalp and gently massage in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips.

5. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse it off in lukewarm water with a sulphate-free mild shampoo.

6. For positive results use this mask at least twice in a month.

2) Carrot And Coconut Oil Mask

Coconut oil contains properties that help in moisturising and hydrating both the hair and scalp. This mask will also help you in getting rid of dry and itchy scalp.

Ingredients

1 carrot

2 tbsp coconut oil

How To Do

1. Take a medium-sized carrot and blend it to get a fine paste.

2. Transfer it to a blender and add 2 tbsp of coconut oil into the carrot paste.

3. Make sure that you heat the coconut oil if it is solid before using it.

4. Mix both the ingredients well.

5. Apply this on your hair and scalp and gently massage for a few minutes.

6. Leave it on for 20 minutes and later rinse it off in cold water.

7. You can use this remedy at least once in a week.

3) Carrot And Yogurt Mask

Yogurt helps in removing excess oil and dirt from the scalp with the lactic acid contained in it. It also helps in removing the dead skin cells.

Ingredients

2 carrots

2 tbsp yogurt

How To Do

1. First peel off the skin of the carrot and cut it into small pices and blend them.

2. Add this carrot paste in a clean bowl.

3. Add 2 tbsp of plain, unflavoured yogurt into the carrot paste and mix both the ingredients well.

4. Apply this carrot-yogurt mask on your hair and scalp by gently massaging it in a circular motion with your finger tips.

5. Leave it on for about half an hour and rinse it off in lukewarm water using your regular shampoo.

6. You can use this mask once in a week for faster and better results.

4) Carrot, Lemon And Onion Juice Hair Mask

Onion juice is a well-known ingredient that helps in controlling hair fall and making the hair smooth and soft. Lemon contains anti-bacterial properties that helps in reducing dandruff and any kind of scalp infection.

Ingredients

1 carrot

1 onion

2-3 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

How To Do

1. Cut the carrot and onion into small pieces and blend them together to make a fine paste.

2. Cut a lemon and squeeze few drops of fresh lemon juice and 2 tbsp of olive oil into the carrot paste and mix all the ingredients well.

3. Apply this paste on your hair and scalp with the help of your fingertips.

4. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

5. Repeat this remedy once in two weeks. This mask will not only help in getting a smooth hair but will also help in reducing hair fall.