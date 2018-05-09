Hair Braiding Tips For The Summer Bride Just Like Sonam Kapoor

Summer brides seem to be more tensed and worried about their makeup, hairstyle, clothes, etc. as compared to other brides. From what type of clothes to wear to waterproof makeup options, and most importantly hairstyle, a summer bride goes through a lot.

It is completely a myth that it is necessary to wear very heavy clothes, hair wigs and makeup on the D-day, i.e., your wedding day. A bride will look more beautiful in a subtle and light makeup followed by a trail of beautiful braid just like Sonam Kapoor dressed up for her Sangeet and rocked as well.

Sonam Kapoor rocked and looked fabulous in the minimal makeup as well as old school yet simple fish tail braid as we saw in almost all the functions. From the subtle white theme to the gorgeous subtle red makeup she showed how a bride can look the most beautiful in the minimal and subtle look. Braids are again in trend and why not learn the same fishtail braid that Sonam did for her sangeet function decorated with the Mogra Gajra.

You can follow the below steps on how to make the exact fish tail braid that Sonam did for her Sangeet:

1. Detangle your hair with a good comb and apply some serum on your hair. This will ensure the cleanliness and better presentation of your hairstyle.

2. Divide your hair into two equal sections. Now, you will have a right section and a left section.

3. Take a thin strand of hair from the left section. Gather it from the outside. It should be no thicker than ½ inch (1.27 centimeters)

4. Pull the thin strand up and across the left section. Move it towards the right one.

5. Tuck the thin strand under the right section. It will now become part of the right section.

6. Gently tug on the two sections to tighten them. Move your hands up as far as they can go. The tighter you make your braid, the better; you can always tousle it for a messier look later.

7. Take a thin strand from the right section. Gather it from the outside of the section, and make it no thicker than ½ inch (1.27 centimeters).

8. Pull the thin strand up and across the right section. Move it towards the left section.

9. Tuck it under the left section. It is now part of the left section.

10. Keep alternating sides until you reach the end of your hair. Leave at least an inch (2.54 centimeters) of your hair unbraided so that you can tie it off.

11. Try to use thinner strands the further down you go on your braid.[2] This will help make your braid look more even; your hair becomes naturally thinner towards the ends.

12. Wrap a hair tie around the end of your hair. If you want, you can take a strand of hair, and wrap it around the hair tie to hide it. Secure the strand with a bobby pin.

13. Create a tousled braid by rubbing it between your hands. You may want to skip this if your hair has lots of layers; it may end up loosening and getting tousled on its own.

If it is for a casual look or a non traditional party, you can style it up with cool funky colourful beads or a tiara or some nice funky clips.

But, if it is for a traditional function then a trail of mogra gajra will make you stand out just like Sonam's look. The mesmerizing smell and the look of the subtle white mogra gajra will leave everyone stunned by your gorgeous look and this look will suit any ethnic Indian dress and look.

The way Sonam looked so elegant with her not so gaudy look, you can also look like her on your big day and carry this simple old school look.