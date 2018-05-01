10 Hacks To Fight Dandruff Using Neem Oil

Neem oil, being a vegetable oil that is extracted from the seeds and fruits of the neem tree, is known to be highly effective in curing and preventing the occurrence of dandruff in your hair. You can use this highly beneficial oil to make your scalp smoother than ever. If you have an itchy scalp or an infection on your scalp because of dandruff, you can regularly use neem oil on your hair and scalp to cure them. Neem oil is herbal and is far better than the dandruff-treating shampoos and conditioners containing harsh chemicals available in the market; using these can make your hair condition even worse. Instead, use neem to treat your dandruff as this is a way safer and effective option. This method can also help make your hair more beautiful and healthy.

We have listed below a few tips of using neem oil to effectively help you reduce dandruff in your hair.

1. You can apply some apple cider vinegar on your scalp after thoroughly washing your hair. After leaving it on for a few minutes, you can rinse your hair and partially dry it up. You can then apply some neem oil to your hair and scalp and then use a clean towel to dry it off.

2. You can make a neem shampoo of your own at home by mixing 1/2 tsp of neem oil with your regular shampoo. This shampoo will help you protect your hair and make your hair healthier if applied once every week.

3. You need to be careful not to apply concentrated neem oil as it can be too strong and hence, quite harmful for your hair and scalp. You can make mixtures with it by adding other beneficial oils such as olive oil, coconut oil or jojoba oil before you apply it to your hair and scalp.

4. You can also apply neem oil that is of lower concentration directly all over your hair and scalp. Then, after leaving it on for an hour, you can wash your hair with shampoo.

5. You can make a mixture of some neem oil and olive oil and apply this evenly on your hair and scalp. After 20 minutes, you can wash your hair with shampoo. This mixture can also be used as a great hair conditioner.

6. Make a mixture out of tea tree oil, basil oil and neem oil in proper, equal quantities and apply this mixture evenly on your scalp. You can wash this off after a while with shampoo. This mixture suits all hair types.

7. Make a mixture out of tea tree oil, rosemary oil and neem oil in proper and equal proportions and apply this mixture evenly on your scalp. After two hours you can wash off your hair and scalp with shampoo.

8. You can also use neem oil to effectively promote hair growth. You can make a mixture out of a little neem oil, basil, bhringaraj, shikakai and a pinch of fenugreek powder and store it in a clean container. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp and after a few hours you can wash off your hair. This mixture, having antibacterial and antifungal properties, can help you in effectively nourishing your hair roots and in preventing or curing dandruff.

9. If you have scalp infections, the very beneficial neem oil can help you immensely in getting rid of them. You can mix lemon peel with a little neem oil in a clean container and make a paste that will be powerful enough in effectively treating your scalp infections. You can use this solution regularly to keep your scalp free of dandruff and healthy.

Lemon peel is also another effective ingredient to keep your hair healthy, treat your hair and prevent it from developing scalp infections. This non-sticky solution will also deeply moisturise your hair from within.

10. You can apply a paste that you can make at home by adding a few drops of the beneficial neem oil and one cup of curd on your hair and scalp. After 20 minutes you can wash off the paste from your hair. If you have an itchy scalp, this paste can prove very helpful in getting rid of it.

We have listed some additional facts about the very beneficial neem oil that might be helpful to you.

1. Neem oil should be stored in a dry and cool place to make sure it stays good for a long while. Extra heat or cold exposure might spoil the oil or rob it off its beneficial components.

2. It should be kept far away from any direct sunlight, as the direct sun rays might spoil the neem oil and it might lose its healing components when exposed to sunrays or an overheated atmosphere.

3. Neem oil should not be refrigerated as it tends to lose its healing and beneficial powers when refrigerated.

4. Different skin types of different individuals might react differently to neem oil, which is why a patch test needs to be done before applying neem oil to your hair or scalp, so as to avoid the occurrence of any related infections or rashes.

5. Stored legumes or grains can be protected using neem oil, which is why you can add neem oil to your stored cereals to keep them from getting spoiled.

6. Neem oil can also be used as an effective insecticide, which is why you can use it to kill or keep away insects and even lice from infecting or harming your hair.

The above mentioned tips will help you use neem oil in different ways to effectively reduce or prevent dandruff from your hair or scalp. Dandruff prevention or reduction will help you protect your hair better and achieve healthier and more beautiful hair.