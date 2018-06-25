Find Out How Coffee Helps In Hair Growth

Most of our days cannot start with a cup of coffee, isn't it? But did you know apart from a refreshment, coffee also helps in enhancing beauty? Yes, this wonderful ingredient can help you gain a beautiful skin and hair.

The caffeine can boost the appearance of your hair and keep it more healthy. It helps in improving the blood circulation of the scalp, reduces hair fall, boosts hair growth, works as an excellent hair mask, is effective as a leave-in conditioner, etc.

The antioxidants present in coffee help in getting a healthy and lustrous hair. It also helps in reducing hair fall and making your hair shiny and long. Coffee also helps in exfoliating the skin and scalp, thus making it look more healthy and clean.

It is one solution for many beauty-related issues. Now, it is more exciting when you can enhance your beauty right at the comfort of your home, isn't it? Here are some benefits of coffee for hair that you can easily try out at home.

Coffee For Hair

For Hair Growth

Coffee enables hair growth and also helps in making the hair turn soft and lustrous. Let us see how to make this simple coffee hair mask.

Mix together 1 tbsp of coffee powder and 2 tbsp of olive oil to make a paste. Apply this on your hair and gently massage in a circular motion. Wait for 15-30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off in normal water using a mild, sulphate-free shampoo. You can repeat this once every week to see better results.

You can also brew some coffee and allow it to cool. Rinse your hair with this after shampoo and conditioner to make your hair look shiny and soft.

For Hair Loss

Hair loss is caused mainly when the hair follicles become weak. This may be due to several reasons like heredity, stress, anxiety, ageing or even hormonal imbalance. Hair loss in the long run may cause balding. The caffeine in coffee helps in triggering hair growth, thus reducing hair fall. All you have to do is to wash your hair with brewed coffee at least twice a weak to reduce hair fall. Regular use helps in restoring the hair faster.

Improving Blood Circulation On The Scalp

Hair grows faster when there is increased blood circulation in the scalp. Coffee oil helps in improving the blood circulation of the scalp at a faster rate.

This oil is very simple to prepare and use. First choose your favourite oil. It can be coconut oil, olive oil, or any other oil of your choice. Now, add some coffee beans heat it, till the colour changes. Keep stirring the oil, so that it doesn't burn. Turn off the stove. After the oil comes down to the room temperature, sieve the oil and store it in a clean jar for future use.

As A Scalp Scrub

We all know that scrubbing on face and body is important. But did you know that scrubbing your scalp is also important for attaining a healthy and clean scalp. Scrubbing your scalp helps in removing the buildup of dead skin cells.

All you need to do is mix together some coffee powder and conditioner that you can use regularly. Gently scrub this mixture on your scalp and leave it on for a few minutes. Let it stay for 20 minutes. Rinse it thoroughly after 20 minutes with a mild shampoo. Repeat this once in a weak for a healthy scalp.

For Hair Colour

Coffee works best in enhancing your hair colour. It helps in making your hair darker and shinier. This is natural and does not have any side effects.

First, brew some coffee and leave it aside to cool down. Now, add 1 tbsp of coffee powder and 2 tbsp of regular hair conditioner. Mix it well. Pour the brewed coffee and stir well. Apply this mixture as a mask from the root to the tips. Leave it on for an hour and cover it with a shower cap.

You can wash it off in normal water after 1 hour. If you want to give it a darker shade, add a tsp of cocoa powder and you can see the difference.

As A Hair Mask

A hair mask helps in cleaning the scalp as well as enabling smoother and softer hair to grow.

For this hair mask, you will need 2 tbsp of coffee powder, 1 tbsp honey and 1 tbsp olive oil. Mix all the 3 ingredients to form a smooth paste. Apply this mixture both on your hair and scalp and gently massage in a circular motion. Let it stay at least for an hour. After an hour, wash it off with your regular shampoo.

Coffee And Honey

In a bowl, add some coffee powder and 1 tbsp of honey. Mix it well. Apply this paste evenly on hair and gently massage. Wash it off after 20 minutes in normal water. Do this once in a week to see faster and better results.

As A Leave-in Conditioner

Just like regular conditioners, leave-in conditioners also help in giving extra shine to the hair and make your hair look softer.

All you have to do is brew some coffee. Refrigerate for some time in order to make it cool. Wash your hair with a regular shampoo. After shampooing, pour the brewed coffee over your hair and scalp. Leave it on for about 10-20 minutes. After that, wash it off in normal water. Use this and you'll get smooth and silky hair instantly.