DIY Banana Conditioner For Smooth Hair

Are you suffering from the effects of having dry hair that you are not able to manage? Do you feel the oils in your hair are depleting, causing major dryness? It's natural to wish for smooth silky hair that would stay perfect at all times. Smooth hair will not get tangled easily. It's manageable and low on maintenance. It gives your face that perfect look!

You may have tried a lot of shampoo and conditioners to get that perfect look, but failed almost every time, isn't it? Don't you worry! Here is a simple homemade banana conditioner that can come to your rescue. Yes, you heard that right! Banana works excellent in several hair-related issues.

Banana contains Vitamins like A, C and E that help in improving the hair growth, reduce split ends and make the hair turn smooth and silky. Bananas help in keeping the scalp hydrated, as it contains 75% of water. They are also rich in antioxidants and potassium that help in boosting the hair growth.

So, let us see a step-by-step guide on making a banana hair conditioner easily by sitting back at home.

Ingredients Required:

1 Banana

Coconut Oil

Coconut Milk

Honey

How To Do:

1. Cut a ripe banana into small pieces.

2. Add 2 tbsp of coconut oil into it.

3. Next, add 1 tbsp coconut milk. If you have a dry and frizzy hair, you can add one more tablespoon of coconut oil.

4. Into this, add 2 tbsp of organic honey and mix them together.

5. Now, transfer this to a clean blender.

6. Blend the ingredients for about 45-60 seconds, so that you get a smooth yet thick paste.

7. If you need, you can also add some rose water for some fragrance.

How To Apply?

1. Comb your hair to get rid of any knots.

2. Apply this mixture on your hair from the scalp to roots.

3. Cover it up with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes, rinse it off with normal water.

5. Use your regular shampoo to wash it off and leave it to dry.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil is an age-old remedy for most of the hair-related issues. It contains lauric acid that is antibacterial and anti-fungal, which helps in preventing dandruff. It also helps in encouraging hair growth and in keeping the hair stronger and shinier with Vitamin E present in it.

Benefits Of Coconut Milk

The fats and antioxidants present in coconut milk help in conditioning your hair and help boost hair growth. It also helps in providing the needed proteins and oils required for the hair.

Benefits Of Honey

Honey which is rich in sulfur, zinc, iron and Vitamins will help in enabling hair growth. It also helps in keeping the scalp hydrated and thus moisturizing it. Honey also has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that reduce dandruff and other infections on the scalp. Since it helps in keeping the scalp hydrated, it reduces breakage of the hair.

How This Conditioner Benefits The Hair?

1. Bananas are natural hair conditioners.

2. Coconut oil deeply conditions your hair.

3. Coconut milk contains fat and antioxidants that stimulate the hair growth and will help you in giving a voluminous hair easily.

4. Honey also hydrates the scalp, thus enabling the growth of the hair.

5. If using rose water, it can give you an amazing fragrance that will even make your hair look healthy and soft.

6. This conditioner does not require much time to make and use.

7. The results are much natural than the ready-made products.

8. It is more cost effective.