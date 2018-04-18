Does Hair Fall Bother You? Here Are 10 Best Foods To Arrest Hair Fall

All of us experience excessive hair loss at some point of time in our lives. Despite all the external care and attention that you pay to arrest hair fall, do you still find yourself removing hair from the drain? Then, it is time to look at your internal body clock involving diet and nutrition.

In fact, if you are nutrient-deficient, no amount of external hair care will help in arresting hair loss. A well-balanced nutritious diet can play a vital role in arresting hair fall and maintaining healthy hair. Although there are various reasons that can contribute to hair loss such as stress, oily scalp, dandruff, insomnia, hormonal imbalance and so on, here let us look at how you can modify your diet to improve the health of your hair.

So, here goes the list of top foods that can arrest hair fall and help in regaining your thick locks.

1. Sprouts And Yogurt

Sprouts are loaded with Vitamin C, which has been proven to boost hair growth. Your hair needs vitamins C and K in sufficient amounts to grow long and strong. Vitamin E present in sprouted grains and beans also boosts blood circulation to the scalp, making your hair roots grow stronger and beautiful. They also contain iron that brings in enough oxygen to reach your tresses, all of which makes sprouts ideal for hair health.

Yogurt is packed with Vitamin D and Vitamin B5 that help in improving hair follicle health. Therefore, eating a bowl of sprouts mixed with plain low-fat yogurt on a daily basis would be the best gift you can give to your hair.

2. Spinach

Spinach is rich in iron, vitamin A, vitamin C and protein. According to researchers at Cairo University, iron deficiency and low levels of Vitamin D may play a major role in thinning your locks. Apart from being rich in iron, spinach also contains sebum, a natural conditioner for the hair. It also has magnesium, calcium, potassium and omega-3 acids in plenty, helping to maintain a healthy scalp and lustrous hair. Iron is necessary to transport nutrients to hair root, and its deficiency can no-doubt lead to hair loss. All green leafy vegetables, lettuce, turnip greens, etc., contain iron that is necessary for healthy hair.

3. Nuts

Make sure you have a handful of nuts a day, particularly walnuts and almonds, as they are hair-friendly. Walnuts contain Vitamins B1, B6 and B9, biotin, Vitamin E, protein and magnesium, which help in strengthening hair follicles and the scalp. Furthermore, they help reverse the damage caused to the hair by sun exposure. Zinc, iron and selenium present in walnuts help reduce hair fall. Walnuts also contain the much-needed omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for healthy, luscious hair.

Almonds are no less when it comes to contributing towards hair care. They are rich in magnesium, which is vital in making your hair strands stronger and preventing breakage. You just have to soak about 4 to 5 almonds in water for a few hours, peel the skin and consume. Else, the nuts can be included in your salad too.

4. Carrots

Include carrots in your daily diet if you do want those long, lustrous locks. We all know that carrots are good for the eyes, but, being rich in Vitamin A, they also boost hair growth. Deficiency of vitamin A can lead to dry, itchy scalp. The best way to eat carrots without losing its nutrients is to have it raw, without scraping the outer skin.

5. Flax Seeds

Being a rich-source of omega-3 fatty acids, flax seeds can do wonders in nourishing your hair. They also prevent the scalp from getting dry, reducing hair breakage and improving hair elasticity. The anti-inflammatory properties of flax seeds help in protecting hair root from damage, thereby preventing conditions leading to hair loss.

All you need to do is to soak and grind flax seeds, add them to your salads, or sprinkle some on your smoothies or desserts.

6. Eggs

Eggs are loaded with essential nutrients like vitamin B12, proteins, zinc, iron, and omega fatty acids, all of which are necessary for healthy hair growth. Hair constitutes 70 percent of protein, and the protein present in eggs helps by rebuilding the damaged keratin gaps in your hair structure, thereby healing damage. The egg white is the best source of protein. It also contains potassium, magnesium, riboflavin, niacin and sodium, all of which are necessary for hair growth.

7. Salmon

There are certain vitamins that are necessary to arrest hair fall, but, you may not get enough of these vitamins from your regular diet. One such vitamin is Vitamin D. Vitamin D is also necessary for iron absorption in our body. While it is difficult to get this vitamin easily from your daily diet, there is enough Vitamin D in salmon, as it packs 450 IU per 3-ounce serving. Other sources of vitamin D include orange juice and fortified milk. So, make sure that they are a part of your regular diet.

8. Oranges

Being abundant in Vitamin C, flavonoids, antioxidants, beta-carotene, fibre and magnesium, oranges are a wonder-food in improving hair growth and texture of hair. Moreover, oranges help treat dandruff, which is one of the major causes for hair loss. Vitamin C also supports iron absorption in our body, and a deficiency of both of these, can lead to serious hair loss. Oranges are best consumed fresh and raw, and juicing them should only be your second option.

9. Sweet Potatoes

Did you know that sweet potatoes belong to the list of hair-friendly foods? They are packed with beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in our body, a deficiency of which can lead to itchy scalp. Sweet potatoes also contain iron, copper, and protein that help in maintaining a healthy scalp, promoting cell growth, improving dull hair, and arresting hair fall. Sweet potatoes are best consumed by boiling or baking.

10. Oats

Oats have been promoted mostly as heart-friendly food. But, they are hair-friendly too! You can now go-ahead and make a big bowl of oats your favourite breakfast cereal. Oats are rich in fibre, iron, zinc, omega fatty acids and other polyunsaturated acids that boost hair growth and make your hair thicker. The omega-6 fatty acids can be obtained only through diet, and they are essential for good skin and hair growth.

On following a healthy, well-balanced diet incorporating these much-essential food items, you will begin to see results within a week or two. Healthy, long and voluminous hair will then no longer seem like a distant dream.