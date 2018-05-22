Sesame Oil: Benefits For Hair & How To Use

Does Sesame Oil Help In Treating Dandruff? | Boldsky

We all have explored many avenues to achieve thick, long and strong hair. In case you haven't had any success, we may just have what you need. Today, we bring to you an oil that will not only make your hair strong but will also solve all of your hair problems and that is, sesame oil.

Sesame oil is enriched with vitamin E and B complex, fatty acids, proteins and minerals such as calcium, phosphorus [1] that make your hair strong and healthy. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties [2] that keep the scalp healthy and free of bacteria. It also helps in getting rid of dandruff and lice. It is rich in antioxidants and helps fight free radical damage.

Benefits Of Sesame Oil For Hair

It deeply conditions your scalp and nourishes your hair.

It helps to rejuvenate the hair and repair damaged hair.

It helps treat dandruff.

It has antibacterial properties and hence can help get rid of lice.

It boosts blood circulation and hence promotes hair growth.

It prevents hair damage.

It nourishes and moisturises the scalp.

It prevents premature greying of the hair.

It helps with the issue of hair loss.

It protects our hair from the harmful UV rays.

It helps to treat split ends.

How To Use Sesame Oil For Hair

1. Sesame oil and honey

Honey helps to retain the moisture in your scalp. It has antibacterial and antiseptic properties [3] and keeps the scalp clean and healthy.

Ingredients

3 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp honey

A hot towel

How to use

Mix sesame oil and honey in a bowl.

Take the mixture on your fingertips.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and work it into your hair.

Make sure to apply it from root to tip of your hair.

Cover your hair using a hot towel.

Leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

Rinse it out with a mild shampoo.

Use this once a week.

2. Sesame oil and coconut oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid and helps retain the protein in the hair. [4] It boosts hair growth and helps repair damaged hair. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

A hot towel

How to use

Mix both the oils in a bowl.

Take the mixture on your fingertips.

Gently massage it on your scalp and work it into your hair.

Make sure to apply it from root to tip.

Cover your hair with a hot towel.

Leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

3. Sesame oil and almond oil

Almond oil is rich in vitamins A, C, E and B complex and omega-3 fatty acids. It strengthens the hair and nourishes hair follicles.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp almond oil

A hot towel

How to use

Mix both the oils in a bowl.

Take the mixture on your fingertips.

Gently massage it onto the scalp and work it into your hair.

Cover your head with a hot towel.

Leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

4. Sesame oil and olive oil

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and it helps to prevent hair damage. It contains vitamins A and E that help boost hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp olive oil

How to use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your hair from root to tip.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

5. Sesame oil and aloe vera

Aloe vera treats hair damage. It has antiseptic properties that help to keep the scalp clean and treat dandruff. [7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Heat the mixture.

Let it cool down.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Use this 2-3 times a week for the desired results.

6. Sesame oil and avocado

Avocado is rich in antioxidants and prevents free radical damage. [8] It contains vitamins A, C and E and potassium [9] and they help to nourish the scalp.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 ripe avocado

How to use

Put the avocado in a bowl and mash it well.

Add the sesame oil to the bowl and blend to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

7. Sesame oil and yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid and proteins. It cleanses the scalp and promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp yogurt

½ tsp turmeric

A shower cap



How to use

Mix the sesame oil and yogurt together in a bowl.

Add the turmeric into it and blend well to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your hair from root to tip.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash off your hair with a shampoo and conditioner.

Let it air dry.

Use this twice a week for the desired results.

8. Sesame oil and fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek has a soothing effect on the scalp. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it help you treat dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

A jar

A pot of boiling water

A hot towel

How to use

Add the fenugreek seeds and sesame oil in the jar.

Place this jar in a pot of boiling water and heat it for about 2 minutes.

Let it cool down.

Take the mixture on your fingertips.

Gently massage it onto your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Cover your head with the hot towel.

Leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Use this 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

9. Sesame oil and ginger

Ginger conditions the hair. It has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help in getting rid of dandruff. [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp ginger juice

2 tbsp sesame oil

A hot towel

How to use

Mix the sesame oil and ginger juice in a bowl and blend well.

Take the mixture on your fingertips.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Cover our head with the hot towel.

Leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

10. Sesame oil and egg

Enriched with minerals and proteins, eggs help prevent hair damage. They nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 whole egg

How to use

Crack open the egg in a bowl and whisk it.

Add the oil in the bowl and beat them together.

Apply it on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo and cold water.

11. Sesame oil and curry leaves

Rich in beta-carotene and proteins [12] , curry leaves promote hair growth. They have amino acids and antioxidants [13] that strengthen the hair follicles. It has antibacterial properties and help to get rid of dandruff. It also prevents premature greying of the hair.

Ingredients

3 tbsp sesame oil

A bunch of curry leaves

A saucepan

A hot towel

How to use

Put the sesame oil in the saucepan and heat it.

Add the curry leaves in the saucepan.

Heat them together till you see a black residue around the curry leaves.

Let it cool down.

Take the oil on your fingertips.

Massage the oil on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Cover your head with a hot towel.

Leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

12. Sesame oil and castor oil

Castor oil is rich in omega-6 fatty acids and ricinoleic acid [14] and helps promote blood circulation that in turn facilitate hair growth. It nourishes the hair follicles and prevents hair loss.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp castor oil

2-3 drops of argan oil

2 tbsp mayonnaise

A brush

How to use

Add the mayonnaise and argan oil in a bowl and mix well.

Next, add the castor oil in the bowl and mix well.

Now add the sesame oil and blend everything together to make a paste.

Section your hair.

Using a brush, apply the paste on your hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with shampoo and conditioner.