Did Know These Beauty Benefits Of Jaggery?

Packed with antioxidants and nutrients jaggery helps in fighting free radicals and delays the process of ageing. Also it helps in treating dark spots and blemishes.

Vitamin C and iron contained in jaggery helps in treating frizzy hair and makes your locks manageable and strong like never before. Let us see how can we us jaggery in our daily beauty routine.

For Glowing Skin

Jaggery contains glycolic acid that helps in enhancing the glow of the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp powdered jaggery

2 tbsp honey

Few drops of lemon

How To Do

Crush the jaggery to make a fine powder and add raw honey and a few drops of lemon juice/ Combine all the ingredients well. Apply this paste on cleansed face and neck. Leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.

For Acne And Pimples

Yes, jaggery can also help in treating those stubborn acne scars.

Ingredients

Jaggery

Lemon Juice

How To Do

Combine a tbsp of powdered jaggery and add a few drops of lemon juice. You can also add a few drops of water instead of lemon juice if you want. Apply it on the affected area and leave it for minutes before rinsing it off. Repeat this remedy once everyday for faster results.

To Treat Wrinkles

Glycolic acid contained in jaggery helps in iproving the elasticity of the skin and helps in treating fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

1 tsp powdered jaggery

1 tsp black tea

1 tsp grape juice

A pinch of turmeric

A few drops of rose water

How To Do

Make some black tea and allow it cool. In a bowl, add powdered jaggery, grape juice, black tea, a pinch of turmeric and a few drops of rose water. Mix all these ingredients well so that no lumps are formed. Start applying this mixture on your face and then leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash it off in normal water.

To Treat Blemishes And Pigmentation

All your worries about pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots will be solved if you use this pack.

Ingredients

1 tsp powdered jaggery

1 tsp tomato juice

Few drops of lemon juice

A pinch of turmeric

How To Do

In a clean bowl add the powdered jaggery. Add 1 tsp tomato juice and a few drops of lemon juice. Now add a pinch of turmeric powder and blend all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and let it stay for about 15 minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water.

For Silky Hair

Vitamin C contained in jaggery helps in making the hair stronger, smoother and silkier.

Ingredients

2 tbsp powdered jaggery

1 tbsp of fuller's earth (multhani mitti)

1-2 tbsp of curd

How To Do

Mix together powdered jaggery, multhani mitti and fresh curd. Apply this paste on your scalp and hair and gently massage in circular motion for few minutes. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. Rinse it off in normal water after 15 minutes. You can repeat this remedy once in a week for better results.