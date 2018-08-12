Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Did Know These Beauty Benefits Of Jaggery?

By

Packed with antioxidants and nutrients jaggery helps in fighting free radicals and delays the process of ageing. Also it helps in treating dark spots and blemishes.

Vitamin C and iron contained in jaggery helps in treating frizzy hair and makes your locks manageable and strong like never before. Let us see how can we us jaggery in our daily beauty routine.

Beauty Benefits Of Jaggery

For Glowing Skin

Jaggery contains glycolic acid that helps in enhancing the glow of the skin. 

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp powdered jaggery
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • Few drops of lemon

How To Do

Crush the jaggery to make a fine powder and add raw honey and a few drops of lemon juice/ Combine all the ingredients well. Apply this paste on cleansed face and neck. Leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.

For Acne And Pimples

Yes, jaggery can also help in treating those stubborn acne scars.

Ingredients

  • Jaggery
  • Lemon Juice

How To Do

Combine a tbsp of powdered jaggery and add a few drops of lemon juice. You can also add a few drops of water instead of lemon juice if you want. Apply it on the affected area and leave it for minutes before rinsing it off. Repeat this remedy once everyday for faster results.

To Treat Wrinkles

Glycolic acid contained in jaggery helps in iproving the elasticity of the skin and helps in treating fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp powdered jaggery
  • 1 tsp black tea
  • 1 tsp grape juice
  • A pinch of turmeric
  • A few drops of rose water

How To Do

Make some black tea and allow it cool. In a bowl, add powdered jaggery, grape juice, black tea, a pinch of turmeric and a few drops of rose water. Mix all these ingredients well so that no lumps are formed. Start applying this mixture on your face and then leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash it off in normal water.

To Treat Blemishes And Pigmentation

All your worries about pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots will be solved if you use this pack.

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp powdered jaggery
  • 1 tsp tomato juice
  • Few drops of lemon juice
  • A pinch of turmeric

How To Do

In a clean bowl add the powdered jaggery. Add 1 tsp tomato juice and a few drops of lemon juice. Now add a pinch of turmeric powder and blend all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and let it stay for about 15 minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water.

For Silky Hair

Vitamin C contained in jaggery helps in making the hair stronger, smoother and silkier.

Ingredients

2 tbsp powdered jaggery
1 tbsp of fuller's earth (multhani mitti)
1-2 tbsp of curd

How To Do

Mix together powdered jaggery, multhani mitti and fresh curd. Apply this paste on your scalp and hair and gently massage in circular motion for few minutes. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. Rinse it off in normal water after 15 minutes. You can repeat this remedy once in a week for better results.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Daily Horoscope: 12 August 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue