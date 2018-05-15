5 Simple Hacks To Get Super Shiny Hair This Summer

All women desire to flaunt healthy hair that looks voluminous and shines from the root to tip during the carefree summer days. But that desire is nothing more than a distant dream for most women, as these days, a majority of them have lackluster locks that either require styling or store-bought hair products to look glossy and pretty.

A variety of factors like harsh sun rays, lack of moisture in the air, etc., can cause your tresses to lose their natural shine.

And while you can always use commercial products to boost sheen in your hair, it is far more safe and effective to use natural hacks. As commercial products are usually a chock-full of chemicals that may give you the desired results, they might end up causing a severe damage to the hair cuticles.

Here, we've listed some of the most amazing hacks that you can use to get super shiny hair all summer long.

Give these hacks a try to up your hair game this summer, take a look.

1. Egg White Mask

Egg white contains a high content of protein that can restore shine in those lackluster locks.

How To Use:

Take a bowl, put an egg white, 2 tablespoons of yogurt and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in it. Stir with a spoon to get the hair mask ready. Spread the mask all over the scalp area and the roots of your locks. Leave it there for 2-3 hours prior to washing it off with tepid water and your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

Pamper your lackluster locks with this homemade egg white mask on a weekly basis for effective results.

2. Warm Almond Oil

Almond oil is a remarkable natural oil that can provide deep nourishment to your scalp, soften your tresses and make them appear naturally glossy.

How To Use:

Warm a tablespoon of almond oil in a microwave for 30-40 seconds. Apply it to your scalp and over the ends of your tresses. Gently massage the scalp area for 5-10 minutes and leave the oil on for the next hour or so. Wash it off with shampoo and lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Twice a week, treat your locks with this almond oil hack to get the desired results.

3. Green Tea Rinse

The antioxidants and nutrients present in green tea enable it to restore shine in the dull-looking tresses.

How To Use:

Brew a fresh cup of green tea and set it under the fan to cool off. Rinse your hair with lukewarm water, follow up by pouring cold green tea. Let it sit there for 15 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

This homemade hair rinse can be used 2-3 times a week for effective results.

4. Beer Rinse

Beer is another potent ingredient that can repair damaged hair and add shine to dull-looking hair.

How To Use:

Wash your hair with regular shampoo and lukewarm water. Follow up by rinsing your hair with flat beer. Allow it to stay there for 5-10 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Use this super-easy hack at least 2-3 times in a month to get visible results.

5. Overnight Argan Oil Treatment

Argan oil is replete with hair-nourishing properties that rejuvenate the hair cuticles and boost sheen.

How To Use:

Smear argan oil onto your scalp and gently massage for 5-10 minutes. Leave the oil on for the course of the night. In the morning, wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

Use this argan oil hack at least twice a week to get glossy hair.