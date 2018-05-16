3 Simple, Easy-To-Do Hairstyles This Wedding Season

Picking up a simple yet classy hairstyle can be really tricky, especially if you do not know how to go about it. And, with the wedding season already halfway through, most women just prefer going to a salon or let their hair loose.

But, what if I tell you that you can just wind up your classy yet elegant hairstyle in a few minutes? Curious to know how? Well, let me help you get started.

But, before we begin with some classy hairstyle ideas, let me explain to you some easy hacks about hair care. Whether you have short hair, medium-length hair, or long hair, there are some hairstyles that always go with every type of hair - and they are easy to carry as well.

One simple thing to remember here is that whatever hairstyle you pick - make sure that your hair is not oily or greasy, as it can spoil the entire look. If you want a polished look, you can apply a hair serum before you begin with the hairstyle. Fair enough, right?

With this, let's head on to making you look like a princess even on a regular day. To begin with, let's start with the first hairstyle which will make sure that your hair is in the right place all the time.

Hairstyle 1 - Side Bun

Wondering what hairstyle to pick that will make you look chic and posh at the same time? Well, well, well, here's the drill. Try out this simple and easy-to-do side bun that you will fall in love with! To give it a naughty twist, you can even give this side bun a messy look.

How To Do:

Make a partition of your hair on one side and tie it into a ponytail using a rubber band. Ensure that the ponytail is tied towards the lower end.

Start twisting the ponytail too for a nice bun and work your way upwards. Once the bun is formed, you can fasten it with the help of bobby pins.

Now, let's take a look at the front part. Once the bun is all set, you can just take out a few strands of your hair from each side from the front and let it as it is. If you have enough time, you can even curl it using a hair curler.

You can fix your look with a hair setting spray.

If you have a wedding or a religious function to attend and you choose this look, you can wear a gajra around the bun too. This will give your hairstyle a traditional touch.

Finish off your look with a stunning dress, subtle makeup, bold dangling earrings, and a trendy neck piece.

Hairstyle 2 - Back Bun

Once you know the drill of making a side bun, the back one won't be so difficult. It again takes you through the same process, but is slightly different - it's right at the back! That's it! Nothing much different and difficult. But, only for you...here's how to do it. Back bun decoded!

How To Do:

Take a thick hair brush and begin your hairstyle by brushing your hair backwards.

Once done, tie all the hair into a low ponytail at the back. You can leave out two strands of hair from each side of the front. so as to make your look classy. You can curl those strands later using a hair curler or just leave it as it is to get that natural look.

Take the ponytail and start twisting it to form a bun and later fasten it with bobby pins or U-pins.

You can fix your look with a hair setting spray.

If you have a wedding or a religious function to attend and you choose this look, you can wear a gajra around the bun. This will give your hairstyle a traditional touch.

Finish off your look with a stunning dress, subtle makeup, bold dangling earrings, and a trendy neck piece.

Hairstyle 3 - Sexy Side Braid

If you think that the above two hairstyles are enough for you to make that impression on people, wait till you get to know about this third stunning hairstyle - the sexy side braid. As the name suggests, this hairstyle when paired with the right kind of makeup and a chic dress will make you look sexier than before.

How To Do:

Take a comb and start making a side partition of your hair.

Now, take all the hair towards the bigger partition and start making a braid.

Once you reach the end, just fasten little hair at the end with the help of a fancy bow.

You can fix your look with a hair setting spray.

If you have a wedding or a religious function to attend and you choose this look, you can wear a gajra. This will give your hairstyle a traditional touch.

Finish off your look with a stunning dress, subtle makeup, bold dangling earrings, and a trendy neck piece.

Very simple, isn't it? Well, I know you will surely love to try this amazing hairstyle at the next function you attend and garner a lot of attention.