15 Papaya Masks For Strong, Healthy, & Shiny Hair

Everyone wants strong, long, and healthy hair. And you might understand why! Well, one of the reasons is that nourished hair instantly decks up a person's appearance and makes them look good.

But not everybody is blessed with shiny, soft, and long hair. Most of us have to work hard to achieve that perfect hair look. For those who want to achieve perfect hair, home remedies can be the best option. Having said that, have you ever tried using papaya for hair care?

Loaded with antioxidants, minerals, nutrients, and fibres, papaya is undoubtedly one of the premium choices for hair care. It also possesses a number of benefits, some of which are listed below.

Benefits Of Papaya For Hair

Adds volume to your hair

Prevents hair loss and balding

Prevents hair thinning

Fights dandruff

Acts as a natural hair conditioner

Controls split ends

Prevents premature greying of hair

Adds shine to your hair

Clears chemical build-up

Strengthens hair follicles and makes your hair healthy, shiny, and strong

How To Use Papaya For Hair Care?

1. Papaya & coconut oil

Coconut helps to preserve your hair's natural proteins and makes it strong and healthy. It has deep penetrative properties that help in nourishing your scalp.[1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Add some papaya pulp and coconut oil to a bowl and whisk both the ingredients together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your scalp with it.

Allow it to stay for about an hour.

Wash it off with a shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Papaya & aloe vera

Aloe vera has natural antibacterial and fungicidal properties. Besides, it promotes hair growth and prevents itching on the scalp. It also treats dandruff and other scalp-related problems, thus making the roots of your hair stronger and healthier. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya juice

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Add some papaya juice to a bowl.

Next, scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and add it to the juice.

Mix both the ingredients together.

Massage it onto your scalp and leave it on for about an hour. Cover your head with a shower cap. Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process once a week for the desired result.

3. Papaya & yoghurt

Full of essential proteins, yoghurt helps in strengthening your hair follicles and keep them healthy. It also possesses antifungal properties thus keeping scalp problems at bay. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya juice

2 tbsp raw yoghurt

How to do

Add some papaya juice and yoghurt to a bowl.

Take a generous amount of raw yoghurt and massage it onto your scalp.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour. Meanwhile, cover your head with a shower cap.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for the desired result.

4. Papaya & olive oil

A natural hair conditioner, olive oil helps in providing ultimate nourishment to your hair. It also promotes healthy hair growth. You can combine it with papaya to make a home-made hair mask for strong and shiny hair. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Mix some papaya pulp with olive oil in a bowl.

Blend the mixture to make a smooth and consistent paste.

Apply the paste onto your scalp and hair and allow it to stay for about an hour.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

After an hour, wash it off with your favourite shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Papaya & honey

Honey helps to maintain the pH balance of your scalp. It possesses antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that help in eliminating dandruff completely. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Add some papaya pulp and honey to a bowl. Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your scalp. Massage for about 10 minutes.

Allow it to stay for another 10-15 minutes and cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Papaya & neem

Neem contains an antimicrobial compound called nimonol that helps in treating dandruff.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya juice

2 tbsp neem oil

How to do

Mix some papaya pulp with neem oil in a bowl.

Blend the mixture to make a smooth and consistent paste.

Apply the paste onto your scalp and hair and allow it to stay for about an hour.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

After an hour, wash it off with your favourite shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

7. Papaya & banana

Rich in potassium, antioxidants, natural oils, and essential nutrients and vitamins, bananas are a great ingredient for making a home-made hair pack. Apart from adding shine to your hair, they also treat hair loss and visibly reduce dandruff to a great extent.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

1 ripe banana

1 tsp honey

How to do

Mash a ripe banana and blend it with little honey until you get a consistent paste. Transfer it to a bowl.

Add some papaya pulp to it and blend the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Allow it to stay for 20 minutes and cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a month for the desired result.

8. Papaya & egg

Egg yolk contains biotin that helps in eliminating dandruff permanently. It also adds shine to your hair and makes it stronger from within when applied to the scalp. [8]

Ingredients

4 tbsp papaya juice

1 egg

How to do

Add some papaya juice to a bowl.

Crack open an egg and add it to the papaya juice.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your scalp.

Massage for a few minutes.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow it to stay for about 20 more minutes.

Wash it off with your shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for the desired result.

9. Papaya & curry leaves

Rich in proteins and beta-carotene, curry leaves are essential for treating hair loss. You can combine curry leaves with some vitamin E oil and papaya juice to make an enriching home-made hair mask.

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya juice

10-12 fresh curry leaves

2 tbsp vitamin E oil

How to do

Heat some vitamin E oil on a mild flame and add curry leaves to it. Allow it to stay until the leaves start to pop.

Turn off the heat and allow the oil to cool down for a few minutes.

Once the oil cools down, strain it and transfer it to a bowl.

Add some papaya juice to it and mix well.

Massage your hair with it. Apply the oil thoroughly and allow it to stay for about an hour or two.

Cover your hair with a shower cap if required.

Wash it off later with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

10. Papaya & avocado

Avocado contains minerals that help in sealing hair cuticle cells, thus preventing it from breakage and damage.

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

2 tbsp avocado pulp

How to do

Add some papaya pulp to a bowl.

Next, add some avocado pulp to it and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it onto your scalp and hair and leave it on for about 20-25 minutes and then proceed to wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

11. Papaya & jojoba oil

Jojoba oil contains vitamin E that nourishes the dry, flaky skin on your scalp and keeps it hydrated, thus fighting off dandruff.[9]

Ingredient

2 tbsp papaya juice

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Combine both papaya juice and jojoba oil in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and massage it onto your scalp and hair.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

12. Papaya & lemon

Loaded with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, and high content of citric acid, lemon helps in eliminating scalp problems completely, thus paving the way for healthy scalp and hair. [10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over your hair - from roots to tips. Also, apply the mixture to your scalp.

Allow it to stay for about an hour and then wash it off with your regular sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once or twice a week for the desired result.

13. Papaya & amla juice

Amla is rich in vitamin C which helps in preventing premature greying of hair. It also makes your hair shiny and bouncy with regular use.[11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya juice

2 tbsp amla juice

2 tbsp water

How to do

Mix both the ingredients - amla juice and papaya juice in a small bowl.

Add some water to it and mix well.

Apply it to your hair using a brush.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and allow it to stay overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Use this hair mask once a week for the desired result.

14. Papaya & green tea

Green tea contains catechins that possess antifungal properties. The polyphenols present in them are antioxidants that help to restore the health of your scalp. [12]

Ingredients

1 green tea bag

4 tbsp papaya juice

½ cup of warm water

How to do

Dip a green tea bag in half a cup of warm water.

Let the bag soak for a few minutes.

Remove and discard it.

Add some papaya juice to the water and mix well.

Wash your scalp and hair with this green tea-papaya infused water.

Wash it off with normal water later and allow it to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

15. Papaya & apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in maintaining the pH levels of your scalp along with fighting dandruff.[13] Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya juice

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl in equal quantities.

Add some papaya juice to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and proceed to use a shampoo, followed by your regular conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for the desired result.

