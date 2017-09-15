Durga Puja Special: Tollywood-inspired Hairstyles For You To Steal Hair Care oi-Kripa Chowdhury

Durga puja is all about decking up. This year the festival will be celebrated from 22-26 October. From head to toe, left to right, every part of the body is given a makeover. In the makeover process of Durga puja, the hair has a key role to play, which needs to be kept in sync, depending on your look of the day.

Women try not to repeat the same look on all days of the puja and to inspire them with new hairstyles every day, we've picked prominent Tollywood-inspired hairstyles to get that "hatke" look.

Tollywood actresses set hairstyle goals for this Durga puja which you can steal from to carry a picture-perfect look on all days of the puja - starting from Shashthi up until the immersion of the Goddess.

So, take a look at the different hairstyles and you can pick from the ones you like the most.

Lower End Thick Curls With Highlights Ideal for those with long hair, in this, the curls along with the colours become the highlight. The top region is mostly black hair ending in a colour of your choice. The curls can be set from the salon and have to be maintained during the days of the puja. This hairstyle can go with a central, side or middle parting as well. Pixie With Fringes Don't think it to be too western. A pixie cut goes very much in sync with ethnic wear if only you know how to carry it. In the front, some fringes and in the back a good lift makes a perfect pixie . This puja, you can carry a jet black pixie hairstyle or a coloured one of your choice. Patterned Hair Colouring For patterned hair colouring, you don't need a definite length of the hair. On long, short or medium-length hair different strokes of colours can be arranged to make your hair the limelight of your face. Ensure you pick the right set of colours and also a good salon. Cheap hair colours often damage the hair texture and quality. Straight Hair With Front Locks One of the very traditional hairstyles that will never bid a bye from the Durga puja trend is straight hair with front locks. Usually, the length of the hair matters here. Some even end their front locks with layers or steps. When going for this, you have the scope of keeping your hair open or doing a good hair bun. Big Hair Bun Whenever it comes to hairstyle for ceremonies, buns are a must. However, buns no more limit to ethnic wear only. Even with a western attire, you can go for a fancy hair bun. The best part about a hair bun is, it keeps the hair in shape and does not damage it during the hectic days of the puja. Use hair accessories on your bun to decorate it. Side Hair Plait If you feel really lazy on the Durga puja days, a simple hair plait makes it a fast and comfotable remedy. To style the plait, place it on the side. Plaits go good with both eastern and western attires. However, it's better to have long hair in order to plait and style the hair right. Side Swept Hairstyle Simply play with your hair parting and embrace an awesome Durga puja look this year. The one on top that Paoli is carrying has an extreme side parting with thick curls on the opposite end. You can keep your hair straight or usual with a deep-side parting. The Pretty Ponytail The most easy-to-do hairstyle in the Durga puja special list is a ponytail. But the trick is to tweak your ponytail with the right accessory, colour or style. When going for a ponytail, ensure your hair is well brushed and it does not appear tangled. You'd have to use an electronic hair curler to get the ponytail as in the image.