Kriti Sanon To Sara Ali Khan, Easy Festive Hairstyles Guide From Bollywood Beauties
You could be decked up in the finest ethnic outfit and makeup, but without a proper hairdo, your festive look will remain incomplete. Now, assuming you are clueless about how to style your tresses for special occasions and festivities, you could be searching for some easy hairdo options. But don't fret. Coz we have listed some easy festive hairstyles flaunted by Bollywood divas including Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, and others. These hairdos are easy to replicate and look chic!
Image: Instagram
Here's a list of some easy festive hairstyles that can make your ethnic look complete and fabulous:
Madhuri Dixit’s Messy Bun
Image: Instagram
The messy bun hairdo continues to be one trending hairstyle and we aren't surprised. It is so easy to achieve and looks perfect as an easy festive hairstyle. The gorgeous Madhuri Dixit opted for a messy bun hairdo to complete her ethnic saree look.
To achieve this look, you need to tie a bun casually. Curl it slightly or use a backcombing method to add volume to the crown. Accentuate with a shiny hairpin, scrunchie, or a maang tikka complementing your festive outfit!
Kriti Sanon’s Sleek Bun
Image: Instagram
Don't like hairs getting in your way or on your face when you are working or busy celebrating festivities? Not a problem at all. Those, who like to style their hair in a neat and sleek way, should mimic Kriti Sanon's sleek bun hairdo.
Part the hair in the middle and tie it in a sleek bun. Secure the bun with a net cover if you want. Add pretty flowers like Kriti and look your festive best!
Alia Bhatt’s Fishtail Braid
Image: Instagram
If you are looking for an extra-feminine yet chic hairdo, then Alia Bhatt's messy fishtail braid hairdo is your answer. A classic fishtail braid with some hairs falling on the sides will make a perfect option for your chic ethnic outlook!
Sonam Kapoor’s Braided Ponytail
Image: Instagram
A braided ponytail is one chic hairstyle and the proof is fashionista Sonam Kapoor flaunting it! To replicate the look, you need to tie a sleek ponytail and section the open tresses into two or three parts, and tie a braid. Secure the ends with a band and that's it. For a festive touch, you can accentuate the braided ponytail with a latching fabric ribbon or shiny hair pins!
Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Bun, Half Open Hair
Image: Instagram
Now you may argue over the fact that there is nothing new in Shraddha Kapoor's half-open, half-tied hairdo. But, you can add some variations to this classic hairstyle, like adding side-swept bangs or accentuating the half-bun with pretty flowers or feminine hair accessories. This hairdo is simple to achieve and looks great on short and long hair!
Ananya Panday’s Lob
Image: Instagram
This hairdo is ideal for those who have short or medium-length hair. Actress Ananya Panday was seen flaunting her Lob (long bob) hairdo with her ethnic attire. Keep the tresses open by adding subtle waves with the heat instrument or curlers. Highlighting the hair is also a fine option to make your short hair shine and appear attractive!
Sara Ali Khan’s Open Tresses
Image: Instagram
Wish to flaunt your long, voluminous tresses? Then go ahead and get inspired by Sara's open hairdo which she accentuated by adding waves at the end. You could opt for straight, slight waves, or heavy waves look and let your hair have a moment of its own. Middle or sideways, part the hair as per your choice!
