Kriti Sanon To Sara Ali Khan, Easy Festive Hairstyles Guide From Bollywood Beauties

Madhuri Dixit’s Messy Bun Image: Instagram The messy bun hairdo continues to be one trending hairstyle and we aren't surprised. It is so easy to achieve and looks perfect as an easy festive hairstyle. The gorgeous Madhuri Dixit opted for a messy bun hairdo to complete her ethnic saree look. To achieve this look, you need to tie a bun casually. Curl it slightly or use a backcombing method to add volume to the crown. Accentuate with a shiny hairpin, scrunchie, or a maang tikka complementing your festive outfit!

Kriti Sanon’s Sleek Bun Image: Instagram Don't like hairs getting in your way or on your face when you are working or busy celebrating festivities? Not a problem at all. Those, who like to style their hair in a neat and sleek way, should mimic Kriti Sanon's sleek bun hairdo. Part the hair in the middle and tie it in a sleek bun. Secure the bun with a net cover if you want. Add pretty flowers like Kriti and look your festive best!

Alia Bhatt’s Fishtail Braid Image: Instagram If you are looking for an extra-feminine yet chic hairdo, then Alia Bhatt's messy fishtail braid hairdo is your answer. A classic fishtail braid with some hairs falling on the sides will make a perfect option for your chic ethnic outlook!

Sonam Kapoor’s Braided Ponytail Image: Instagram A braided ponytail is one chic hairstyle and the proof is fashionista Sonam Kapoor flaunting it! To replicate the look, you need to tie a sleek ponytail and section the open tresses into two or three parts, and tie a braid. Secure the ends with a band and that's it. For a festive touch, you can accentuate the braided ponytail with a latching fabric ribbon or shiny hair pins!

Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Bun, Half Open Hair Image: Instagram Now you may argue over the fact that there is nothing new in Shraddha Kapoor's half-open, half-tied hairdo. But, you can add some variations to this classic hairstyle, like adding side-swept bangs or accentuating the half-bun with pretty flowers or feminine hair accessories. This hairdo is simple to achieve and looks great on short and long hair!

Ananya Panday’s Lob Image: Instagram This hairdo is ideal for those who have short or medium-length hair. Actress Ananya Panday was seen flaunting her Lob (long bob) hairdo with her ethnic attire. Keep the tresses open by adding subtle waves with the heat instrument or curlers. Highlighting the hair is also a fine option to make your short hair shine and appear attractive!