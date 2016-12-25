How To Treat Split Ends Using Kitchen Ingredients?

Split ends are something that can give you a bad hair day. Split end is something that every woman suffers from, which is generally caused by mechanical or chemical stress on the tresses or outer layer of the hair cuticles.

In case the body lacks nutrients and proper nourishment, there are high chances that your hair tends to get a lot more worse. However, most of them opt to chop off the split ends, as it is the best way to treat this hair shaft. If they are left untrimmed, it may break off the hair and continue affecting the rest of the tresses.

If chopping off hair is something which you cannot think about, here are a few home remedies to treat split ends using simple kitchen ingredients.

Hot Oil Massage

Hot oil massage increases the blood circulation of the scalp and thus prevents split ends and enables the growth of healthy hair.

For a healthier hair, warm up some coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil and castor oil in equal quantity. Apply this on your hair from the root to scalp. Wait for about 45 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo. Repeat this once in a week for better and faster results.

Avocado

Avocado contains vitamins and proteins that help in treating damaged hair. It also helps in growing your hair and in making it more smooth and healthy than before.

All you need to do is mash a ripe avocado and mix it with 2 tbsp each of olive oil and coconut oil. Apply this pack on your hair, covering the roots. Let it stay for an hour and wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can repeat this remedy once or twice in a week.

Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is an excellent remedy that works on damaged hair. Using mayonnaise on hair not only helps to get rid of the split ends, but it also helps to give you a soft and shiny hair.

All you need to do is take a cup of mayonnaise and add one spoon of olive oil to it. If needed, you can add lemon juice to the mixture, which will help to treat any dandruff-related issues. Now, mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your scalp. Then, wait for 30 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Bananas

Bananas are high in fibre and proteins, which are not only good for your body but also help to condition your hair well.

All you need to do is take one banana and mash it properly with the help of a spoon or fork. Now, add one spoon of yogurt and honey and blend them together. Apply this paste on your damaged hair; and if needed, cover the rest part of the scalp as well. Leave it on for an hour and wash it off with warm water.

Egg Mask

As eggs are loaded with essential fatty acids and nutrients, they prove to be extremely beneficial in treating split ends. As hair is primarily made of protein, proteins found in egg help to boost and also strengthen the hair follicle. Take one egg yolk and add some olive oil to it.

Now, whisk both the ingredients well and apply it on your split ends. If needed, you can cover the rest of the scalp with an egg mask as well. Wait for some time and wash it off with a shampoo after 30 minutes.

Papaya

Papaya contains a high amount of proteins which help to nourish the scalp and also treat split ends. It allows to remove the toxins from the body and also restores the hair's natural shine and softness.

Take some papaya and mash it properly with the help of a fork. Now, mix the papaya paste with one cup of yogurt or mayo. Blend until it is smooth and apply it on your hair. Wait for 20 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

Honey

Honey is the ultimate fix to treat all kinds of dry and damaged hair. It can help to make your tresses soft, bouncy and shiny as well. Due to its humectant property and nutrients in it, honey can work well on dry and damaged hair. It helps to work well on the hair as a conditioner, thus giving you soft and silky hair.

All you need is one cup of warm water and some honey. Now, mix both the ingredients and make sure the honey gets mixed well with warm water. Then, apply this mixture on your scalp and wait for some time. Wash it off with water after some time.

Beer

Yes, you read it right, because beer can be an excellent product that can help to treat the split ends. By providing proteins and essential sugar to the tresses, it helps to nourish your dull and dead tresses.

Regular application of beer can also help to treat split ends and it also adds volume to your hair. After you shampoo your hair, apply some beer in the mid-sections of your damp hair. Now, allow it to sit for some time and then wash off with cold water.