Cure Itchy Scalp With These Instant Home Remedies

An itchy scalp can mean many things, like dandruff, or even the fact that a new hair product is not suiting your scalp. We've listed some of the amazing ingredients that would help you get rid of an itchy scalp, all by yourself, at home.

Itchy scalp that is accompanied by dandruff can actually make it a lot worse. Because the more you scratch at it, the more the flakes would fall.

Sometimes, itchy scalp is caused by too much oil or sebum secretion in the scalp. This can actually lead to the development of pimples or acne on the scalp. Even though scalp acne cannot be seen, it is as serious a matter as face acne. It can end up getting inflammed and even bleed upon scratching. So, excessive oil is never a good idea on any part of our bodies.

What we all need is the right balance of oil. Since itchy scalp can occur from both oily and dry scalp, these home remedies for itchy scalp would help you deal with both. So, keep reading to find out more about the naturals ways to get rid of an itchy scalp at home!

Lemon Juice

Lemon is found as an ingredient in a lot of shampoos and for a good reason! Lemon balances out the pH level of the skin, hence balancing the oiliness of the scalp.

Ingredients:

2-3 fresh lemon juice

cotton ball

Method:

Rub some lemon juice on your scalp with the help of a cotton ball, let it sit for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

Aloe Vera Gel

One of the best ingredients that can help you get rid of itchy scalp is aloe vera.

Ingredients:

Aloe vera leaf

Method:

Remove the gel from the aloe vera leaf and apply it directly on the scalp. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water, so that the aloe vera is washed off easily.

Neem

Neem is antibacterial and antifungal in nature and hence it can be used for boils and even pimples. This home remedy is best suited for people who are facing scalp acne issues.

Ingredients:

Handful of neem leaves

Method:

Boil neem leaves in water. Strain the leaves, let the water cool and use this water as a final rinse after shampooing.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that can keep bacteria and other microorganisms at bay.

Ingredients:

5-10 drops of tea tree oil

Method:

Take the oil in your palms and apply it directly on the scalp. Massage it in for a few minutes. Leave it overnight and wash it with a mild shampoo.

You can also try out this alternative. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo to get rid of itchy scalp at home.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help reduce the condition of itchy scalp really well. It is used as an astringent to balance out the pH level of the scalp.

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar

Water

Method:

Make sure the vinegar is diluted in water and then massage it on to your scalp. Wash it after 15 minutes.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil helps in keeping the scalp moisturised. It will also help in treating the infection that is causing the itchiness

Ingredients:

Virgin coconut oil

Method:

Lightly heat up the oil and apply it on the scalp and all over your hair. Massage the scalp for a couple of minutes, so that the oil is absorbed easily.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is antibacterial as well as it contains antifungal agents. It also neutralizes the pH of the scalp and soothes the skin.

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp of baking soda

Water

Method:

Mix baking soda and water in order to make a paste. Apply this paste on the scalp and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, rinse it off.

Onion Juice

Onion contains antioxidants that help in the prevention of inflammation on the scalp. It leaves the scalp infection free.

Ingredients:

1 onion

Cotton ball

Method:

Peel the onion and grate it. Squeeze, in order to take out the juice from it. Apply this onion juice on the scalp using a cotton ball. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.