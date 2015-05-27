Struggling With Dandruff Problems? Try These Fenugreek Seed Remedies

Who doesn't like to have a clean and healthy scalp all year round? But that's not possible because we tend to experiment a lot with our hair, like the use of harsh chemicals, hair treatments, etc., which not only cause dandruff issues but also make our hair dry as well.

Apart from that, we have rising pollution, working conditions, anxiety and stress, exposure to extreme climate, yeast sensitivity, dry scalp, etc. All of these causes dandruff. Now, what exactly is dandruff?

Dandruff is a condition where there is excessive flaking of the skin on the scalp. It is usually accompanied by mild itching and dryness. There are many anti-dandruff shampoos available in the market but because it contains harsh chemicals, your hair will suffer dryness and hair fall.

So, how do we get rid of dandruff without causing any damage to the hair? Well, we have a solution just for you and that is "Fenugreek seeds."

Fenugreek seeds contain antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to treat dandruff. It is rich in protein, vitamin C, potassium, iron, and lecithin, all of which help to ward off dandruff and itchy scalp. Today, in this article, we have 6 different ways wherein you can use fenugreek seeds to treat dandruff. And these are as follows:

Different Ways To Use Fenugreek Seeds To Treat Dandruff

1. Fenugreek Seeds For Dandruff:

You can simply use fenugreek seeds itself to treat dandruff and it also helps to promote healthy hair and prevents gray hair.

Method:

• Take 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and soak it overnight in normal water.

• Grind the soaked seeds in the morning and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste to your scalp and leave it for half an hour.

• Wash your hair with a gentle shampoo and use a conditioner as well.

• Use this remedy 1 to 2 times in a week.

2. Lemon And Fenugreek Seeds:

Lemon juice contains citric acid, which helps to remove excess sebum and dandruff from the scalp. Lemon juice is also rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, which are very effective in treating dandruff. It also helps to unclog the pores and boosts hair growth.

Method:

• Soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and leave it overnight.

• Grind the soaked seeds in the morning and make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and mix it well.

• Apply this paste on your scalp and leave it on for half an hour.

• Rinse your hair with a mild shampoo followed by a conditioner.

• Use this 1-2 times in a week.

3. Curd And Fenugreek Seeds:

Curd is rich in proteins and vitamin B5, which are beneficial for hair. Curd also contains antibacterial agents which help to reduce irritation and itchy scalp. Curd helps to improve the texture of your hair and makes it smooth and soft, while fenugreek seeds help to remove dandruff from the scalp.

Method:

• Soak two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in a cup and leave it overnight.

• Grind the soaked seeds in the morning and add half a cup of curd to it and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste on your scalp and leave it on for at least 30 minutes.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo followed by a conditioner.

• Use this 1-2 times in a week.

4. Coconut Oil And Fenugreek Seeds:

Coconut oil is rich in minerals, antioxidants, and lauric acid, which stimulate rapid healing against itchy and irritating scalp. It is very effective in treating dandruff and also provides a shield against future occurrence of dandruff. Coconut oil helps to reduce hair loss, split ends, and brittle hair. It also helps to moisturize the scalp and improves scalp health.

Method:

• In a cup, add 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and soak it overnight.

• In the morning, grind the soaked fenugreek seeds and make it into a smooth paste. Now, add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and mix it well.

• Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair and leave it for about half an hour.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and use a conditioner after that.

• Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week.

5. Amla Powder, Lemon Juice And Fenugreek Seeds:

Amla is rich in vitamin C, amino acids, minerals, and flavonoids, which act as an antioxidant and reduce hair loss, improving hair texture and preventing greying of hair. Its antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties help to treat itchy scalp and keep dandruff away.

Method:

• Soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in a cup and leave it overnight.

• The next day, put the soaked fenugreek seeds in a grinder and make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, add 2 tablespoons of amla powder and 4 tablespoons of lemon juice and mix it well.

• Apply this mixture to your hair and scalp and leave it on for about half an hour.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo followed by a conditioner.

• Use this remedy one time in a week.

6. Henna And Fenugreek Seeds:

Henna is a natural antifungal herb and is widely used to treat dandruff. It helps to rejuvenate dull hair and also helps to promote hair growth.

Method:

• Soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in a cup and leave it overnight.

• Take a handful of henna leaves and boil them in coconut oil for 10-15 minutes.

• Grind the soaked fenugreek seeds and make it into a paste.

• Now, mix the henna-infused coconut oil into the paste. Make sure the oil is cool.

• Apply this paste to your hair and scalp and wait for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo followed by a conditioner.

• Use this remedy once in a week.