How To Use Neem To Get Rid Of Dandruff

Dandruff is one of the most common problems faced by every third person these days. We try almost all possible ways to get rid of dandruff. Out of all the remedies, neem holds the first position in treating dandruff effectively. Neem is also well known for its medicinal properties. Therefore, it is used in Indian traditional medical practice, Ayurveda, for its goodness and anti-bacterial property.

Neem can cure many health ailments both internally and externally such as diabetes, skin allergies, skin pigmentation problems, dandruff, itchy scalp, dry scalp, acne and pimples. It has the ability to cure many health-related issues, including hair, skin and scalp problems. It is regarded as a good blood purifier and is highly used in many skin care and hair care products for its medicinal properties.

Neem is loaded with anti-fungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keeps dandruff and certain other scalp problems at bay. Neem has more than thirty five ingredients including Azadirachtin, which is the active component that combats dandruff and itchy scalp.

In this article, we at Boldsky are listing out few of the ways in which neem eliminates stubborn dandruff. Read on, try it and notice the difference by yourselves.

: Fenugreek is known to strengthen the hair follicles and add a nice shine to the hair. Neem and fenugreek seeds have antibacterial properties. Yoghurt acts as a hair conditioner. This hair pack prevents itchiness and dandruff. Make a paste of yoghurt, neem leaves and fenugreek seeds in equal quantities. Apply this mixture on to your hair and rinse after an hour.

Neem And Coconut Oil: Neem oil works wonders in nourishing the hair and reducing dandruff. It eliminates flaking of the scalp. Mix 1:3 proportion of neem oil and coconut oil respectively. Apply this mixture on to the scalp. Massage and rinse after 20 minutes.

Neem Water : Neem water is effective and can be considered as one of the best remedies to get rid of dandruff. Boil water and add about 40 neem leaves to it. Leave it overnight. Rinse your hair throughly with this water the next morning. It effectively reduces the itchiness caused by dandruff and even eliminates it effectively.

Neem Leaf Pack: Hair pack prepared using neem leaves is another great way to reduce dandruff. It can be prepared by using neem leaves and honey. Make a paste of neem leaves by adding honey and water. Apply this mixture on to your hair as a pack, leave it for sometime and rinse well for great results.