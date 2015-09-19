12 Lemon Hair Masks To Get Rid Of Dandruff

Ever noticed those white flakes on your shoulders or your forehead? We have too! This is how common an issue dandruff is. Not only is dandruff an embarrassing condition but it is also irritating. It causes our scalp to become itchy and irritated.
You must often wonder what caused dandruff on your scalp. Was it something you did or something you didn't? But let us tell you, more often than not, it is not in your hands.
What Causes Dandruff?
Our scalp secretes an oil called sebum. It helps keep our scalp moisturised. Malassezia globosa, a microbe present in our scalp feeds on the sebum, which causes the sebum to break down. This results in the formation of oleic acid. [1] It is found that half the people don't react well to this acid and it causes them to have an irritated and inflamed scalp. This causes the skin cells to shed at a faster rate and hence causes dandruff.
You might have also tried many so-called 'anti-dandruff' shampoos and must have been disappointed. Dandruff doesn't go away, no matter what you try, right? Worry not! We have a solution for you. You can get rid of dandruff using something that we all have in our kitchens. Lemon!
Why Lemon?
Lemon contains citric acid [2] that controls the production of sebum and helps cleanse your scalp and fights dandruff. It has antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties [3] that keep the bacteria away. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. It also helps maintain the pH level of the scalp due to its acidic nature.
Ways To Use Lemon To Treat Dandruff
1. Lemon, yogurt and honey
Yogurt contains lactic acid and it helps to nourish and cleanse the scalp. It also helps prevent dryness in the scalp. Honey acts as a natural moisturiser. It has antiseptic and antibacterial properties [4] that keep bacteria away. This mask will help you get rid of dandruff with time.
Ingredients
- 1 lemon
- ½ cup yogurt
- 1 tbsp honey
Method of use
- Add the yogurt to a bowl.
- Add honey and lemon juice into the bowl.
- Mix them well.
- Section your hair.
- Apply the mask in each section, from root to tip.
- Cover your hair with a shower cap afterwards.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.
- Use this twice a week for the desired results.
2. Lemon and apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid that helps to cleanse the scalp. It also helps maintain the pH level of the scalp. [5] . Together, they nourish the scalp and help to get rid of dandruff.
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- A cotton ball
Method of use
- Mix the lemon juice with apple cider vinegar in a bowl.
- Dip the cotton ball in the mixture.
- Section your hair, apply it on your scalp using the cotton ball.
- Make sure to apply it all over your scalp.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Wash it off after the time is up.
- Use it twice a week for the desired result.
3. Lemon and egg
Enriched with vitamin B complex and proteins, [6] eggs help in nourishing the scalp. It also facilitates hair growth. [7] This nourishing mask will also help you get rid of dandruff.
Ingredients
- I tbsp lemon juice
- 1 egg
Method of use
- Whisk the egg up in a bowl.
- Add the lemon juice to it and mix well.
- Apply it all over the scalp.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Wash it off with a mild shampoo.
4. Lemon and aloe vera
Aloe vera has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps repair dead skin cells. It is also useful in the treatment of dandruff. [8]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp aloe vera
Method of use
- Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.
- Gently massage it on the scalp for a few minutes.
- Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
- Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.
5. Lemon and orange peel
Orange peel is rich in antioxidants. [9] It facilitates hair growth and maintains the pH balance of the scalp.
Ingredients
- 2-3 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp dried orange peel powder
Method of use
- Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.
- Add some water, if need be (it shouldn't be too thick).
- Apply it on the scalp.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Wash it off later.
6. Lemon and coconut oil
Coconut oil prevents hair damage [10] and rejuvenates the hair. It also helps in preventing the loss of proteins from hair. Together, they will keep dandruff at bay.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
Method of use
- Mix lemon juice and coconut oil in a bowl.
- Apply it all over the scalp.
- Leave it on for 1 hour.
- Rinse it off afterwards.
7. Lemon and fenugreek
Fenugreek is rich in vitamins and minerals. It provides a soothing effect to the scalp and helps to get rid of dandruff.
Ingredients
- 1½ tbsp fenugreek seed powder
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
Method of use
- Mix the powder and juice in a bowl.
- Apply the mixture all over the scalp.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Wash it off later.
8. Lemon and baking soda
Baking soda acts as an exfoliator and cleanses the scalp. It has anti-fungal properties [11] that help to keep dandruff at bay.
Ingredients
- 2-3 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp baking soda
Method of use
- Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.
- Apply the mixture all over the scalp.
- Leave it on for about 5 minutes or till it starts to itch, whichever happens first.
- Rinse it off thoroughly.
9. Lemon and amla
Amla helps to boost hair growth. [12] It nourishes the hair and strengthens it. Lemon and amla, together, will help you get rid of dandruff.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp amla juice
- A cotton ball
Method of use
- Mix lemon juice and amla juice in a bowl.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture.
- Apply it on your scalp using the cotton ball.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off afterwards.
- Use this every 3-4 days for the desired result.
10. Lemon, ginger and olive oil
Ginger has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. [13] It conditions your hair. Olive oil is rich in vitamin A and E. It also facilitates hair growth. [14] Together, they help in getting rid of dandruff.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp ginger juice
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Method of use
- Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.
- Gently massage the mixture on your scalp.
- Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.
- Wash it off with normal water.
11. Lemon and tea
Tea is rich in antioxidants [15] and they help to strengthen your hair. They make the hair soft and provide shine to it. Tea and lemon act together in removing dandruff.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp tea powder
- ½ cup hot water
- A cotton ball
Method of use
- Add the tea powder to the hot water and mix well.
- Let it rest for some time.
- Strain it to get the liquid.
- Now add the lemon juice to it and mix well.
- Apply this on the scalp using the cotton ball, while it's still warm.
- Leave it on for 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off with normal water.
12. Lemon rub
Ingredients
- 1 lemon
Method of use
- Cut the lemon into half.
- Rub one half of the lemon on your scalp for a few minutes.
- Now squeeze the other half of the lemon in a mug of water.
- Rinse your scalp using this water.
- Use this 2-3 times a week for the desired result.
Note: Excessive use of lemon on the hair can result in bleaching of the hair.
Try these lemon masks to keep dandruff at bay. All these ingredients are natural and will nourish your hair!
- [1] Borda, L. J., & Wikramanayake, T. C. (2015). Seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff: a comprehensive review.Journal of clinical and investigative dermatology,3(2).
- [2] Penniston, K. L., Nakada, S. Y., Holmes, R. P., & Assimos, D. G. (2008). Quantitative assessment of citric acid in lemon juice, lime juice, and commercially-available fruit juice products.Journal of Endourology,22(3), 567-570.
- [3] Oikeh, E. I., Omoregie, E. S., Oviasogie, F. E., & Oriakhi, K. (2016). Phytochemical, antimicrobial, and antioxidant activities of different citrus juice concentrates.Food science & nutrition,4(1), 103-109.
- [4] Mandal, M. D., & Mandal, S. (2011). Honey: its medicinal property and antibacterial activity.Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine,1(2), 154.
- [5] Johnston, C. S., & Gaas, C. A. (2006). Vinegar: medicinal uses and antiglycemic effect.Medscape General Medicine,8(2), 61.
- [6] Fernandez, M. L. (2016). Eggs and health special issue.
- [7] Nakamura, T., Yamamura, H., Park, K., Pereira, C., Uchida, Y., Horie, N., ... & Itami, S. (2018). Naturally Occurring Hair Growth Peptide: Water-Soluble Chicken Egg Yolk Peptides Stimulate Hair Growth Through Induction of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Production.Journal of medicinal food.
- [8] Rajeswari, R., Umadevi, M., Rahale, C. S., Pushpa, R., Selvavenkadesh, S., Kumar, K. S., & Bhowmik, D. (2012). Aloe vera: the miracle plant its medicinal and traditional uses in India.Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry,1(4), 118-124.
- [9] Park, J. H., Lee, M., & Park, E. (2014). Antioxidant activity of orange flesh and peel extracted with various solvents.Preventive nutrition and food science,19(4), 291.
- [10] Rele, A. S., & Mohile, R. B. (2003). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage.Journal of cosmetic science,54(2), 175-192.
- [11] Letscher-Bru, V., Obszynski, C. M., Samsoen, M., Sabou, M., Waller, J., & Candolfi, E. (2013). Antifungal activity of sodium bicarbonate against fungal agents causing superficial infections.Mycopathologia,175(1-2), 153-158.
- [12] Yu, J. Y., Gupta, B., Park, H. G., Son, M., Jun, J. H., Yong, C. S., ... & Kim, J. O. (2017). Preclinical and Clinical Studies Demonstrate That the Proprietary Herbal Extract DA-5512 Effectively Stimulates Hair Growth and Promotes Hair Health.Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine,2017.
- [13] Park, M., Bae, J., & Lee, D. S. (2008). Antibacterial activity of [10]‐gingerol and [12]‐gingerol isolated from ginger rhizome against periodontal bacteria.Phytotherapy Research: An International Journal Devoted to Pharmacological and Toxicological Evaluation of Natural Product Derivatives,22(11), 1446-1449.
- [14] Tong, T., Kim, N., & Park, T. (2015). Topical application of oleuropein induces anagen hair growth in telogen mouse skin.PloS one,10(6), e0129578.
- [15] Rietveld, A., & Wiseman, S. (2003). Antioxidant effects of tea: evidence from human clinical trials.The Journal of nutrition,133(10), 3285S-3292S.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- PM Narendra Modi Assures: "Only An Interim Budget"
-
- Interim Budget 2019 Live Updates — Expectations Run High
- Rahul Dravid On India And The ODI World Cup — India Are One Of The Favourites And Hope They Peak At The Right Time
- New Maruti Wagon R’s 2019 Accessories Worth Checking Out — Three Accessory Packages Available
- 7 Effective Ways To Make Money Using Instagram
- Going For A Road Trip? The List Of Must-visit Dhabas Of India Is Here To Satisfy Your Desi Heart
- Sara Was A Nerd; Mum Amrita Used To Confiscate Her Books
- Evelyn Sharma’s Breezy Dress At LFW SR’19 Reminds Us Of The Sunny And Good Old Days