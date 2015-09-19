12 Lemon Hair Masks To Get Rid Of Dandruff

Ever noticed those white flakes on your shoulders or your forehead? We have too! This is how common an issue dandruff is. Not only is dandruff an embarrassing condition but it is also irritating. It causes our scalp to become itchy and irritated.

You must often wonder what caused dandruff on your scalp. Was it something you did or something you didn't? But let us tell you, more often than not, it is not in your hands.

What Causes Dandruff?

Our scalp secretes an oil called sebum. It helps keep our scalp moisturised. Malassezia globosa, a microbe present in our scalp feeds on the sebum, which causes the sebum to break down. This results in the formation of oleic acid. [1] It is found that half the people don't react well to this acid and it causes them to have an irritated and inflamed scalp. This causes the skin cells to shed at a faster rate and hence causes dandruff.

You might have also tried many so-called 'anti-dandruff' shampoos and must have been disappointed. Dandruff doesn't go away, no matter what you try, right? Worry not! We have a solution for you. You can get rid of dandruff using something that we all have in our kitchens. Lemon!

Why Lemon?

Lemon contains citric acid [2] that controls the production of sebum and helps cleanse your scalp and fights dandruff. It has antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties [3] that keep the bacteria away. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. It also helps maintain the pH level of the scalp due to its acidic nature.

Ways To Use Lemon To Treat Dandruff

1. Lemon, yogurt and honey

Yogurt contains lactic acid and it helps to nourish and cleanse the scalp. It also helps prevent dryness in the scalp. Honey acts as a natural moisturiser. It has antiseptic and antibacterial properties [4] that keep bacteria away. This mask will help you get rid of dandruff with time.

Ingredients

1 lemon

½ cup yogurt

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Add the yogurt to a bowl.

Add honey and lemon juice into the bowl.

Mix them well.

Section your hair.

Apply the mask in each section, from root to tip.

Cover your hair with a shower cap afterwards.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this twice a week for the desired results.

2. Lemon and apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid that helps to cleanse the scalp. It also helps maintain the pH level of the scalp. [5] . Together, they nourish the scalp and help to get rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

4 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

A cotton ball

Method of use

Mix the lemon juice with apple cider vinegar in a bowl.

Dip the cotton ball in the mixture.

Section your hair, apply it on your scalp using the cotton ball.

Make sure to apply it all over your scalp.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off after the time is up.

Use it twice a week for the desired result.

3. Lemon and egg

Enriched with vitamin B complex and proteins, [6] eggs help in nourishing the scalp. It also facilitates hair growth. [7] This nourishing mask will also help you get rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

I tbsp lemon juice

1 egg

Method of use

Whisk the egg up in a bowl.

Add the lemon juice to it and mix well.

Apply it all over the scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

4. Lemon and aloe vera

Aloe vera has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps repair dead skin cells. It is also useful in the treatment of dandruff. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp aloe vera

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Gently massage it on the scalp for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

5. Lemon and orange peel

Orange peel is rich in antioxidants. [9] It facilitates hair growth and maintains the pH balance of the scalp.

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp dried orange peel powder

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Add some water, if need be (it shouldn't be too thick).

Apply it on the scalp.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off later.

6. Lemon and coconut oil

Coconut oil prevents hair damage [10] and rejuvenates the hair. It also helps in preventing the loss of proteins from hair. Together, they will keep dandruff at bay.

Ingredients

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix lemon juice and coconut oil in a bowl.

Apply it all over the scalp.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off afterwards.

7. Lemon and fenugreek

Fenugreek is rich in vitamins and minerals. It provides a soothing effect to the scalp and helps to get rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

1½ tbsp fenugreek seed powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix the powder and juice in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over the scalp.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off later.

8. Lemon and baking soda

Baking soda acts as an exfoliator and cleanses the scalp. It has anti-fungal properties [11] that help to keep dandruff at bay.

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp baking soda

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over the scalp.

Leave it on for about 5 minutes or till it starts to itch, whichever happens first.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

9. Lemon and amla

Amla helps to boost hair growth. [12] It nourishes the hair and strengthens it. Lemon and amla, together, will help you get rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp amla juice

A cotton ball

Method of use

Mix lemon juice and amla juice in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture.

Apply it on your scalp using the cotton ball.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off afterwards.

Use this every 3-4 days for the desired result.

10. Lemon, ginger and olive oil

Ginger has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. [13] It conditions your hair. Olive oil is rich in vitamin A and E. It also facilitates hair growth. [14] Together, they help in getting rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp ginger juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

11. Lemon and tea

Tea is rich in antioxidants [15] and they help to strengthen your hair. They make the hair soft and provide shine to it. Tea and lemon act together in removing dandruff.

Ingredients

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp tea powder

½ cup hot water

A cotton ball

Method of use

Add the tea powder to the hot water and mix well.

Let it rest for some time.

Strain it to get the liquid.

Now add the lemon juice to it and mix well.

Apply this on the scalp using the cotton ball, while it's still warm.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

12. Lemon rub

Ingredients

1 lemon

Method of use

Cut the lemon into half.

Rub one half of the lemon on your scalp for a few minutes.

Now squeeze the other half of the lemon in a mug of water.

Rinse your scalp using this water.

Use this 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

Note: Excessive use of lemon on the hair can result in bleaching of the hair.

Try these lemon masks to keep dandruff at bay. All these ingredients are natural and will nourish your hair!