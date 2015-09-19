Get Rid Of Dandruff Using Lemon

All of us face some or the other problem when it comes to our hair and scalp. While each one of it is difficult to manage, dandruff happens to be the master of all. Ask a person affected with dandruff and you will know the kinds of problems the person faces.

On one hand, the scalp is always itchy and, on the other hand, there are flakes forming on the scalp. The dryness becomes bothersome and no matter how much you avoid it, you do tend to take your hand to the scalp. This can be quite embarrassing when in public.

So, how does one get rid of this problem and keep it in control? You may be surprised to know that the solution to this is no further than your kitchen. Using lemon for dandruff and itchy scalp has been a grandmother's recipe.

In the maze of ready-made solutions and over-the-counter products, we have forgotten those home remedies that kept our ancestors healthy and strong.

Lemon for dandruff remedy is tried and tested and is sure to work on all kinds of hair and scalps. There are various ways to use lemon, be it on its own or with other ingredients. From the following, you can choose the one that suits you the best.

Lemon And Apple Cider Vinegar

All you need for this is 4 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and 2 tbsp of fresh lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your scalp with the help of a cotton pad. Let it stay for 15 minutes and after 15 minutes, rinse it off using a mild, sulphate-free shampoo.

Lemon And Orange Peel

To 1 tbsp of orange peel powder, add a few drops of lemon juice to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your scalp and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in normal water.

Lemon, Ginger And Olive Oil

Crush the ginger to take out the juice from it. Add 1 tbsp of ginger juice, 1 tbsp of olive oil, and 1 tbsp of lemon juice in a bowl. Combine all the ingredients together. Massage this mixture gently on the scalp and leave it on for 30-45 minutes. Later, rinse it off with normal water.

Lemon And Aloe Vera

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf. Cut it open and scoop out the gel from it. Add 2-3 tbsp of this aloe vera gel into a bowl and mix it well with lemon juice. Next, add 1 tbsp yogurt and combine all the ingredients well. Apply this on the scalp and let it stay on for an hour. After an hour, wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Lemon And Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds soaked overnight and ground to a paste is nourishing for the hair and scalp. Adding a teaspoon of lemon juice to a tablespoon of fenugreek paste will not only nourish your hair but also be a remedy for dandruff.

Lemon And Egg

This is a cure for dandruff as well as it works as a great nourishing pack for the tresses. In a bowl, lightly beat one whole egg, a tablespoon of oil and juice of half of a lemon. Apply this pack evenly across the tresses and on the scalp. Let the pack sit for at least half an hour and then shampoo as usual.

Lemon And Coconut Oil

When using lemon for dandruff and itchy scalp, it would be a good idea to use it with oil. If you wish to make an instant solution, then stir one teaspoon of lemon juice in two tablespoons of oil. Apply it on the scalp and hair and let it rest for at least one hour. Wash as regular. Another method would be to add lemon peels to a cup of coconut oil. Leave the peel and oil for a month to create an effective remedy blend.

Lemon Rub

This could be a simplest method you could try. Rub a slice of lemon on your scalp and let it rest for a couple of minutes. In the meantime, squeeze the juice of half a lemon in a mug of water. Now rinse your hair and scalp with this lemon water. You can repeat this two to three times a week till you get relief from dandruff. But a word of caution: Using too much lemon on your hair can lead to the hair getting bleached due to the acidic nature of lemon.