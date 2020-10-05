Get Navratri-Ready With This Easy Beauty Guide

Steam Your Face Giving your face good steam is one of the most effective ways to unclog your pores that unfortunately does not get the deserved attention. It opens up your skin pores and pulls out all the dirty grime and oil to give you the skin of your dreams. So before any festival, not just Navratri, steam your face once a week. It will not only add glow to your face but also ensure that any skincare product is better absorbed by your skin.

Deep Cleanse Now that steaming has given you a head-start, it is the best time to deep cleanse the skin. The dirt and pollution of our everyday life coupled with the heavy make-up we put makes you look dull and tired. That is not the look you would want to flaunt at Navratri, right? So, to keep your skin fresh and healthy, it is important to deep cleanse the skin twice in a day. Use a face cleanser that is suitable for your skin type and make sure you don't use too hot water on your skin.

Exfoliate twice a week The build-up of dead skin cells and dirt makes your skin look lifeless. Exfoliation is your best solution for this problem. Scrubbing the face once or twice a week is essential to keep the dirt and oil away. It takes off all the unwanted grime from your skin, leaving it soft and glowing.

Don’t Forget To Moisturise Well-hydrated skin looks the best. Moisturisation makes your skin looks soft and glowing. So, if you are a natural beauty lover, don't ever forget to moisturise your skin. Even if you have oily skin, moisturisation is a must for your skin. Get a moisturiser that is suited to your skin type and use it every day.

Pay Attention To Your Undereye Area Dark and puffy under-eye area make you look dull and tired. While we take care of our face religiously, we often forget to tend to our under-eye area. That is a big mistake. To look best at the festivities and ensure that you have the best selfies, start paying attention to your under eyes. Rub an ice cube on the under-eye area, use cucumber slice or just invest in an eye cream- all of these options are great to begin your eye care routine.

Give Yourself A Hair Oil Massage Getting festival-ready also entails doing a breath-taking hairstyle. While you scroll through Instagram and YouTube, looking for the perfect Navratri hairstyle, remember a great hairstyle begins with great hair. So, it is important that you start to nourish your hair now. Once or twice a week, give your scalp and hair a hot oil massage with an oil of your preference. Leave the oil on for about an hour and wash it off with a mild shampoo. Best Hair Oils For The Most Relaxing Champi Time Ever! And The Right Way To Champi

Wash Your Hair A Day Or Two Prior Shampooing and conditioning make your hair soft, smooth and silky. While soft and smooth hair is great to feel and look at, it can not exactly hold a hairstyle. You won't have a grip and you would need tons and tons of hair spray to hold your hair in place. This will only damage your hair more. To prevent that, wash your hair a day or two prior to the festivities. The oils released from your scalp will provide you with the grip you need to hold your hairstyle and thus you wouldn't need much hair spray.

Get Into Hair Masking Just like your skin loves a face mask, your hair loves a hair mask. If you still haven't tried hair masks yet, Navratri is the best time to get into this amazing hair routine. Hair masks are filled with nourishing ingredients that pamper your hair and strengthens your hair roots. This makes your hair ready to endure the excitement of festivities that demand trying on different hairstyles. Hair masks can be used once or twice a week. You will start to notice the difference in your hair within just a week or two of applying the hair mask. And if you aren't comfortable using store-bought hair masks, you can easily whip up a homemade hair mask within just 5 minutes. You will find lots of homemade hair mask options on the internet.

Pamper Your Hands And Feet At Least Once A Week Getting festive-ready isn't just about your skin and hair. You also want your hands and feet to look beautiful. Your hands and feet need as much attention as your face, sometimes even more. So, Navratri is the time to pamper your hands and feet. While you can't go to the parlours, you can easily give yourself manicure and pedicure at the comfort of your home. 12-Step Guide To Do A DIY Manicure At Home