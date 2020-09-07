The Lip Products You Must Have For Soft, Rosy Lips Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

When was the last time you complained about dry and chapped lips? And when was the last time you actually pampered your lips? The answers to both of these questions are quite opposing when it shouldn't be.

Dry lips are not just an issue of winters. We suffer from dry and chapped lips all through the year. Most of you will agree with us, having gone through the struggle and pain. So, we ask again- when was the last time you did something to pamper your lips? Probably, the last winter.

Luckily, we can save your lips with a few nourishing products. With the burst of the beauty industry in the last few years, the world of lip products has also expanded. We now have lip balms with SPF, lip scrubs and other lip products that are replete with regenerative ingredients while making your lips look beautiful and kissable.

Today, we are talking about four such products that you must have if you want soft, rosy and kissable lips. Let's take a look at what these products are.

1. Lip Balm For those who love chapsticks, you must be proud! Lip balms are the go-to products for many girls. It is a product that we can't leave our house without. If that's the case with you as well, kudos to you! While dealing with chapped lips, lip balm is the first product we usually try. If you are looking for a lip product that keeps your lips hydrated and prevents your lipstick from looking cracked, lip balm is your answer. So, if you haven't still fallen in love with lip balms, we highly recommend that you give it a try. While choosing your lip balm, make sure that you go for one that has an SPF. Exposure to the harmful rays of the sun is a major culprit behind chapped and dark lips. A lip balm with an SPF will solve many of your lip problems. 2. Lip Scrub Who would've thought that you would need lip scrubs? But, we do. Just like your skin, your lips also love a good exfoliation. The dead and chapped skin on your lips hinders the healing process. Lip scrubs help to gently remove the chapped skin off your lips while packing on a boost of hydration. Coarse in texture, lip scrubs are made with nourishing ingredients that make your lips soft and smooth. You can use a lip scrub 1-2 times a week and within just a few weeks you would notice the immense difference in the appearance of your lips. 3. Lip Gloss Lip gloss is great to make your lipstick rich and juicy. But, it is not all that it can do. Lip gloss deeply hydrates your lips, protects your lips and improves the natural colour of your lips. With a lip gloss on, the chances of your lips getting dry are minimal. It also comes in handy when you want to take a break from the heavy lipsticks. Just coat your lips with lip gloss and you are good to go. As they say, a lip gloss will never disappoint you. 4. Lip Tint PC: Pinterest Lip tints are the latest craze in the lip town. These are light-weight and subtle lip product that gives a natural tint to your lips. Lip tints make for a great sultry look. These are also packed with lip-nourishing ingredients that won't let your lips dry up. Lip tints have become quite famous these days and you will find them easily. If you are dealing with dark lips, lip tints are great to conceal the issue while you work on reviving your lips.