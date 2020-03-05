Decoding The Art Of Waxing: How Often Should You Wax? Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Unwanted body hair is a constant issue for women. Well, most of them. And waxing is considered the best way to get rid of unwanted body hair. And trust us there are many options to get the job done. Although painful, it is quite effective considering it removes the hair from the roots. Waxing also gives us smooth skin and time to breathe before we have to go through the process again.

The process of waxing, however, requires a certain length of hair to give you the flawless finish. Hair too short can not be pulled out and hair too long might break and makes the process much more painful. But how often should you wait before waxing the next time? Depending on the rate of hair growth, the average time for waxing your body is 3-8 weeks. In this article, we put a time frame for how long you should wait before waxing each body part. Let's begin!

How Often To Wax Your Arms

You need smooth, flawless and hair-less arms all the time. You can cover your legs to hide the hair but that is not possible for your arms every time, especially in summers. So, visit the salon every 3-4 weeks. It gives you enough time for the proper amount of hair growth needed for waxing.

How Often To Wax Your Legs

Legs have the slowest rate of hair growth. But, you also need to keep in mind that for smooth waxing on the legs, the hair should be at least 1/4 inch long. When you begin waxing your legs, get it waxed every 3 weeks for the first few times. After that, 4-5 weeks is enough waiting period.

How Often To Wax Your Underarms

Underarms hair troubles us the most. While shaving seems like a convenient option, it can lead to ingrown hair. When you begin underarm waxing, you would need to wax every 2 weeks. But as you continue to wax, the rate of your hair growth will slow down and you would need to wax every 4-5 weeks.

How Often To Wax Your Face

The hair regrowth on your face is the fastest. If you get your upper lips and eyebrows waxed, you need to visit the salon every 2 weeks. For your chin and the peach fuss on your cheeks, you need to get it waxed every 3-4 weeks.

How Often To Wax Your Bikini Area

Bikini area waxing has made our lives so much easier. However, bikini waxing can be difficult to decode. For you to have smoothness waxing, the right length of the hair is necessary, which is 1/2 inch long. Considering that, you can go for bikini waxing every 4 weeks.

How Often To Wax Your Stomach

This may not be a regular practice for you, but we do know women who get their tummies waxed. Whether crop tops are the reason for that or you prefer it that way it's completely normal. Because the hair on our stomach is scarce and fine, the waxing frequency is lesser than other parts of your body. Visit the salon every 5-6 weeks to get your stomach waxed.

How Often To Wax Your Back

Just like the stomach, back is not a regular thing for many. It is usually done during a wedding or the rare occasion that you are wearing a backless dress. If you are thinking of making it a regular practice, you would need to visit the salon every 5-6 weeks.