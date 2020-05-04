Ladies, These Benefits Of Shaving The face Will Make You A Fan Of The Trend Dermaplaning Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Shaving the face ladies is no longer a taboo that is frowned upon. We know it sounds scary but by now enough women have done it for us to leave the stigma behind and get your hands in and shave the fine hair off our face.

There was a time when we could not have imagined shaving our face. But now 'Dermaplaning' has taken over the internet. It is nothing but a fancy term for shaving the face. A quick search on Instagram or YouTube will tell you how normal and effective it is to shave the face. To get you on board this amazing trend, we have listed for you the benefits of shaving the face along with a step-by-step guide on how to do it. So, buckle up and let's get started!

Benefits Of Shaving The Face

Peach Fuss, Be Gone!

The light hair along your sideburns is called peach fuss. In most cases, it is almost invisible. But these fine hair can give you a hard time as well. In some cases it peach fuss is quite evident on your face and that ruins your look. Shaving is the quickest and easiest way to remove the peach fuss.

Gentle Exfoliation

A great advantage of shaving, no matter where you shave, is that it exfoliates your skin. As you slide your razor over your skin, it removes the dead skin cells along with the hair. These dead skin cells if not taken care of blocks the skin pores and lead to breakouts. Shaving, therefore, not only gives you a hair-less face but also smooth and glowing skin.

Improves The Finish Of The Make-up

Apply the make-up is so much more easier with a hair-less face. The base make-up i.e. your primer, foundation and concealer blends more easily and look more natural than before. You will also notice that with a shaved face you need a lot less product than ever before. Those rushed-in mornings just became easy.

Shaving Tips And Tricks For Women

Saves The Pain And Hustle Of Going To The Parlour

Visiting the parlour when you know you have to endure pain in the near future is no fun. While we can not run away from waxing our legs and arms, you can definitely give your face a break. The two popular alternates for removing facial hair are waxing and threading. And both of them are painful, to say the least. The pulling of the skin during waxing can also lead to early onset of fine lines and wrinkles.

Skincare Products Work Better

The exfoliation shaving does to your skin does not just add a glow to your face. It makes caring for your skin easier. With the dead skin cells and fine facial hair out of the way, the skincare products penetrate easily into your skin and give amazing results.

A Guide On Shaving Your Face

Now that we know the benefits of shaving the face, we must also learn how to shave the face the right way. Yes, there is a right way to shave your face. The skin on your face is soft and sensitive and we do not want to risk it. So, here is your step-by-step guide on shaving the face.

Cleanse

For a better shave and a smooth shaving experience, it is best to start with a cleansed face. The first step is to start with a gentle cleanser. Thoroughly cleanse your face and rinse it good. Use a soft towel to pat dry your face.

Toner

Next, take some toner on a cotton pad and swipe it over your face. It removes any oil, dirt, make-up or build-up on your skin that the cleanser missed. Let your face completely dry before moving on to the next step.

Face oil

Take a few drops of facial oil and apply it all over your face. This gives a protective layer on the face and the moisturising effect of the face oil makes it easier of the razor to glide on your face, ensuring a smooth experience. If you do not have a face oil, use any face cream or gel that you have to moisturise your face.

Shave

Your skin is now prepped and you can begin to shave. Using your finger lift the area that you are going to shave, place the face razor on your skin at a 45 degrees angle and begin to shave downwards using small and gentle strokes. Repeat the process until you have all the hair that you wanted to.

Moisturise

To soothe your skin and keep it in the optimal health, moisturise your face as the last step.