    Underarm Laser Hair Removal: 13 Things You Should Know Before Getting It Done

    The need for a method that saves us the pain and the frequency of using waxing, razors, epilators and threads is what has made laser hair removal treatment so amazing. Laser hair removal treatment has become quite popular today. With the option of getting rid of the unwanted hair once and for all, more and more of us are tilting towards getting the treatment done. Underarms are one of the most popular areas to get the laser treatment done.

    In simple terms, laser hair removal is a treatment that uses a laser to target the hair follicles and destroy them to stop the growth of hair from that particular region [1]. But, there is so much that we do not know about the laser hair treatment that can help us decide if it is for us or not. For instance, laser hair removal is now referred to as laser hair reduction because it does not remove the hair 'permanently' but does stretch the time required between each hair removal session to quite a lot.

    If you are considering going under the laser to remove the underarm hair, here's what you need to know.

    You Need To Shave The Area Before Getting The Laser Treatment Done

    The very first thing you need to know is that to start with the treatment you need to shave off the underarms area. And no, you can not wax the area. To do a successful laser hair treatment, you need to have hair follicles that the laser can destroy. If you wax the area, there won't be any hair follicles to treat. And if you are sceptical about shaving the underarm area for the fear of ingrown hair, don't be. With the laser treatment, you won't have to face the regular problems of shaving.

    You Need Sun Protection, A Lot Of It

    Okay, let's get this straight. You need to go OTT with sunscreen when it comes to laser treatment. Exposing the area to the sun after a session of laser treatment is a big no. You need to pack up your sunscreen. For the few days following the laser treatment session, you skin will be extremely sensitive to the sun.

    Recommended Read: Is Laser Hair Removal Good For Your Skin?

    It Is Not A Matter Of One Session

    You hair issue won't be resolved in a single session, unfortunately. For the intended results (that of hair reduction in your underarms) you would need at least 4-5 sessions. And that also means the time and money you spend on the laser hair treatment will be much more than you had expected.

    Don’t Freak Out, The Pain Is Bearable

    If you have heard that laser treatment is going to pain, do not panic. You will surely experience a small amount of pain, but we assure you that it will be bearable. What are you anyways afraid of ladies, laser hair treatment pain is nothing compared to the horror of waxing.

    No Gym For A While…Thanks A Lot!

    Sweating is not the ideal case scenario for laser hair treatment. The treatment traps the heat on the area for a day or so and hitting the gym might irritate your skin or worse- invite bacterial infestation. So, if you are planning to go hard with the gym and your exercise, we suggest you plan your treatment accordingly.

    The Best Ways To Reduce Growth Of Hair On Chin

    Forget Swimming For A While

    Another physical activity that you have to restrict yourself from after getting laser treatment done is swimming. The chlorine present in the pool is going to react and irritate your skin. After a laser session, for the next 7 days, you are prohibited from swimming.

    Get Ready To Notch Up Your Skincare Game

    Laser treatment makes your skin sensitive and vulnerable. If you get the laser treatment done, you need to really take care of the skin from putting on sunscreen to keeping the area clean and moisturised, everything counts.

    It Will Over In A Jiffy (Well, Kind Of)

    If you think that your laser treatment session is going to be hours long, think again. The underarm is not much of an area. It will take the technician 15-20 minutes to do a single session.

    Say Bye To Waxing

    If waxing is your choice of hair removal method for the underarms, you need to say goodbye to it. While after the treatment is done you will not need a hair removal session for a very long time, during your laser hair removal sessions also you can not get the area waxed. Remember, you need the follicles for the process.

    The Ingrown Hair Issue Is Resolved

    If you face the issue of ingrown hair a lot, laser hair removal might just be the solution you were looking for. The laser treatment causes your air to grow straight and thus resolves the issue of ingrown hair.

    Laser Treatment Might Set Off Increase Hair Growth

    It happens in some cases, but it is not that uncommon as well. Sometimes the laser hair treatment triggers the hair growth in the area. You dermatologist will help you navigate through this issue and with successive sessions, the issue will be resolved.

    Thick And Dark Hair Give You The Best Result

    If you have thick and dark hair that you have always been embarrassed about, you are going to be thankful for them during your laser treatment journey. The laser hair removal treatment works best with coarse and dark hair.

    You Will Not See Instant Results

    If you think that with the first session you will start to see the results, you are highly mistaken. Laser hair removal for some people might give quick results, but for most people the real results start to show only after the 3rd or 4th session. You need to be patient and positive when going in for laser hair treatment.

    And that is all. These things however minute will give you a better perspective on the laser hair treatment and help you decide whether you want to go down the route of laser hair treatment or not. So, what did you decide?

