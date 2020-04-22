Underarm Laser Hair Removal: 13 Things You Should Know Before Getting It Done

You Need To Shave The Area Before Getting The Laser Treatment Done The very first thing you need to know is that to start with the treatment you need to shave off the underarms area. And no, you can not wax the area. To do a successful laser hair treatment, you need to have hair follicles that the laser can destroy. If you wax the area, there won't be any hair follicles to treat. And if you are sceptical about shaving the underarm area for the fear of ingrown hair, don't be. With the laser treatment, you won't have to face the regular problems of shaving.

You Need Sun Protection, A Lot Of It Okay, let's get this straight. You need to go OTT with sunscreen when it comes to laser treatment. Exposing the area to the sun after a session of laser treatment is a big no. You need to pack up your sunscreen. For the few days following the laser treatment session, you skin will be extremely sensitive to the sun.

It Is Not A Matter Of One Session You hair issue won't be resolved in a single session, unfortunately. For the intended results (that of hair reduction in your underarms) you would need at least 4-5 sessions. And that also means the time and money you spend on the laser hair treatment will be much more than you had expected.

Don’t Freak Out, The Pain Is Bearable If you have heard that laser treatment is going to pain, do not panic. You will surely experience a small amount of pain, but we assure you that it will be bearable. What are you anyways afraid of ladies, laser hair treatment pain is nothing compared to the horror of waxing.

No Gym For A While…Thanks A Lot! Sweating is not the ideal case scenario for laser hair treatment. The treatment traps the heat on the area for a day or so and hitting the gym might irritate your skin or worse- invite bacterial infestation. So, if you are planning to go hard with the gym and your exercise, we suggest you plan your treatment accordingly.

Forget Swimming For A While Another physical activity that you have to restrict yourself from after getting laser treatment done is swimming. The chlorine present in the pool is going to react and irritate your skin. After a laser session, for the next 7 days, you are prohibited from swimming.

Get Ready To Notch Up Your Skincare Game Laser treatment makes your skin sensitive and vulnerable. If you get the laser treatment done, you need to really take care of the skin from putting on sunscreen to keeping the area clean and moisturised, everything counts.

It Will Over In A Jiffy (Well, Kind Of) If you think that your laser treatment session is going to be hours long, think again. The underarm is not much of an area. It will take the technician 15-20 minutes to do a single session.

Say Bye To Waxing If waxing is your choice of hair removal method for the underarms, you need to say goodbye to it. While after the treatment is done you will not need a hair removal session for a very long time, during your laser hair removal sessions also you can not get the area waxed. Remember, you need the follicles for the process.

The Ingrown Hair Issue Is Resolved If you face the issue of ingrown hair a lot, laser hair removal might just be the solution you were looking for. The laser treatment causes your air to grow straight and thus resolves the issue of ingrown hair.

Laser Treatment Might Set Off Increase Hair Growth It happens in some cases, but it is not that uncommon as well. Sometimes the laser hair treatment triggers the hair growth in the area. You dermatologist will help you navigate through this issue and with successive sessions, the issue will be resolved.

Thick And Dark Hair Give You The Best Result If you have thick and dark hair that you have always been embarrassed about, you are going to be thankful for them during your laser treatment journey. The laser hair removal treatment works best with coarse and dark hair.