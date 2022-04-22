5 Beauty Practices That Can Actually Make You Feel Relaxed And At Peace! Body Care oi-Amritha K

Sitting down in front of your mirror after a long day and doing your routine skincare step by step is indeed something similar to meditating. As you slowly and carefully moisturise, cleanse and go to the next step, you can feel yourself loosening up - your body ridding you from all that built-up stress of the day.

Experts have, time and again, said that having a routine practice at the end of a busy day can positively affect not just your body but also your mind. So, if you do not have a routine/practice to shed all that stress and worry at the end of a long day, you've come to the right place.

Beauty Practices That Help You Feel Relaxed

1. Oiling Your Scalp

This is a ritual rooted in centuries and centuries of traditions and cultures. After a long day at work, the best cure for me is my mother's oil scalp massage next to coffee. Massages with natural oils like coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil, argan oil and more can reduce stress, headaches and migraines, improve blood flow, and improve your hair quality.

2. Body Massage

Take your favourite body oil or carrier oil and massage it into your skin to moisturise deep within the cells, soften and brighten the skin by relaxing every muscle and improving blood circulation. After a long day, our bodies need this more than you think to feel energised, rejuvenated, and at ease.

3. Aromatherapy

The best and simplest of all, aromatherapy is the quickest answer to relaxing your mind and body. Take advantage of a diffuser or pick out a scented candle to relax completely as your senses are swept away by the scent. In addition, aromatherapy is a quick fix for negative vibes around you. And what's more, it has been proven to decrease anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

4. Face Yoga

The benefits of yoga, no matter what form it takes, are vast. Similarly, face yoga releases hormones that help you feel calm and ease tension, such as serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins. Facial yoga consists of massage and exercises that stimulate the muscles, the skin, and the lymphatic system. Many products are available on the market to help you with this, such as the natural jade face roller, ice globes, jade facial massage stone, contouring massage roller, etc. In addition to improving the functioning of the facial muscles and blood flow, face yoga also eases tension and stress, boosting your mental health.

5. Spa At Home

What's better than soaking your whole body in a tub full of lukewarm water! You don't have to wait to hit the salon for that spa-like feeling, do it yourself at home. Oh, it's completely fine if you do not have a tub at home. Include foot soaks, exfoliators, oils, and dry brushes, and conclude with a hot shower.