Got Thin Brittle Nails? Check Out These 8 Kitchen Ingredients That Can Help Body Care oi-Amritha K

Everything from ageing to poor nutrition can make your nails dry, thin, and easy to break. There are also some treatments and medical conditions that can make them brittle. But you don't have to put up with the problem - the right care can make all the difference in keeping your nails healthy and strong.

It's not uncommon for nails to split, peel, or break. Data shows that 27 per cent of women have brittle nails, also known as onychoschizia [1].

While you can't do anything about age-related nail changes, you can reduce the risk of split, cracked, and brittle nails. And that too, right from your kitchen.

Kitchen Ingredients That Help Strengthen Brittle Nails

Here are some home remedies for brittle nails using eight kitchen ingredients [2][3].

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil helps keep nails moisturised, improve blood circulation, soften the cuticles, and strengthen them. Warm coconut oil and massage it into your nails for a minute to prevent them from drying out and make them stronger.

2. Olive oil

Olive oil helps with calcium absorption and bone mineralisation to strengthen brittle nails. You can soak your fingers in olive oil for 10 minutes or massage the nails.

3. Almond oil

Almonds are high in antioxidants and nutrients, nourishing the nails and preventing brittleness. Mix a teaspoon of almond oil with lemon juice and massage fingers with it or soak fingers in it for under two minutes.

4. Tomato juice

As a result of the antioxidants and proteins contained in tomatoes, your nails will become stronger, and you will be able to treat brittle nails. Add two drops of rosemary oil to 2 tablespoons of tomato juice and soak the nails for 10 minutes in this solution.

5. Lemon juice

In lemon juice, there is Vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that fends off free radicals and protects the body. Using a cotton ball, dip it in freshly squeezed lemon juice, wipe each nail with it, and then wash the nails with warm water to reap this benefit.

6. Apple cider vinegar

The moisturising compounds in apple cider vinegar prevent the nails from breaking. Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 2-3 cups of warm water, dip a cotton ball into the solution, and apply to the nails.

7. Sea salt

You can strengthen weak and brittle nails by soaking your hands in a solution of sea salt and water. In addition to softening your cuticles, it will also treat brittle nails. Put one tablespoon of fine sea salt into a small bowl of warm water and soak your hands for 15-20 minutes.

8. Tea tree oil

While this may not be a common ingredient in most kitchens, it's time you get your hands on tea tree oil because tea tree oil is an essential oil with various uses, including promoting healthy skin, hair, and nails. Furthermore, tea tree oil is inexpensive and safe when used according to instructions.

With tea tree oil acting as an antiseptic and vitamin E acting as a powerful antioxidant, this combination is beneficial for healing brittle nails. Add two or three drops of vitamin E oil to a teaspoon of tea tree oil and massage it gently into your nails. Make sure you do this at least twice daily for a month to achieve effective results.

Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 13:32 [IST]