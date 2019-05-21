Try These Home-made Foot Scrubs To Get Beautiful & Soft Feet Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Foot care is the most overlooked part of our skincare routine. Taking proper care of your feet is essential and many people think of foot hygiene as a reflection of your overall hygiene. If that's the case, how much effort do you think you make to maintain your foot hygiene?

Despite being so necessary, most of us think of foot care as a luxury rather than something that you need to incorporate in your normal skincare routine. And it isn't possible to go and treat your feet to a relaxing pedicure every few days.

Fortunately, all that you might need to take care of your feet is easily available to you. You just need to know what to look for. Home remedies are the best way to nourish your feet and give them the love they deserve. And a home-made foot scrub is the best way to remove all the dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from your feet and make them soft and supple.

That being said, in this article today, we've curated the best home-made foot scrubs to pamper your feet. Here we go!

1. Brown Sugar, Coconut Oil & Lemon Juice

Brown sugar exfoliates the skin to remove the dead skin cells. [1] Coconut oil keeps the skin moisturised and supple. Besides, it has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage. [2] Lemon contains vitamin C that not only protects the skin from damage, but it also to reduce the skin pigmentation and thus brightens your foot. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Use this mixture to scrub your feet for about 5 minutes.

Rinse your feet with lukewarm water and pat dry.

2. Sea Salt, Honey & Mint Juice

Sea salt exfoliates your skin to remove dead skin cells, moisturises your skin and makes it soft and smooth. Honey keeps the skin hydrated and the antibacterial properties of honey help to maintain healthy skin. [4] Mint has anti-inflammatory properties that have a soothing and cooling effect on the skin.

Ingredients

2-3 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp organic honey

1 tsp mint juice

Method of use

Take the sea salt in a bowl.

To this, add the honey and give it a good stir.

Now add the mint juice and mix everything together well.

Use this mixture to scrub your feet for about 5 minutes.

Rinse your feet using lukewarm water and pat dry.

3. Baking Soda, Brown Sugar & Olive Oil

Baking soda has antibacterial properties that help to maintain healthy skin. [5] Brown sugar removes the dead skin cell and olive oil moisturises the skin to make it soft and supple.

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Take the baking soda in a bowl.

To this, add the brown sugar and olive oil and give it a good stir. Continue to stir for a while until all the ingredients are mixed together.

Use this mixture to scrub your feet for about 5-10 minutes.

Once done, rinse your feet with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Finish it off with some foot cream.

4. Sugar & Yogurt

Sugar exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells from your feet, while yogurt contains lactic acid that moisturises the skin and helps to lighten and brighten the skin. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp granulated sugar

½ cup yogurt

Method of use

Take the yogurt in a bowl.

To this, add the granulated sugar and give it a good mix.

Use this yogurt-sugar mixture to scrub your feet for about 5 minutes.

Rinse your feet using water and pat dry.

5. Coffee, Oatmeal & Epsom Salt Scrub

Coffee not only remove the dead skin cells from the feel but it also improves the blood circulation in the skin to make it soft and supple. Oatmeal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and protect it from damage. [7] Epsom salt cleanses the skin and helps to soothe the itching and inflammation in the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp ground coffee

3 tbsp ground oatmeal

3 tbsp Epsom salt

3 tbsp olive oil

2 drops of lavender essential oil (optional)

Method of use

In a bowl, add the ground coffee and oatmeal.

Add Epsom salt and olive oil to this and give it a good mix.

You can add lavender essential oil to this, if you want. Mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture all over your feet and gently scrub your feet for about 5-10 minutes.

Rinse your feet using lukewarm water and pat dry.

6. Rice Flour, Gram Flour & Milk

Rice flour removes the dead skin cells from your feet and has skin lightening properties that brighten your feet. Gram flour cleanses the skin while the lactic acid present in milk moisturises the skin and also helps to brighten it. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp gram flour

2 tbsp milk

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over your feet and gently scrub your feet for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

7. Orange Peel Powder, Sugar & Rose Water

Orange peel powder exfoliates the skin and has skin whitening properties that brighten your feet. [8] Rose water has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that soothe the skin and helps to maintain healthy skin. [9]

Ingredients

1 tsp orange peel powder

2 tbsp granulated sugar

3 tsp rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over your feet and scrub your feet for a few minutes.

Rinse your feet using lukewarm water and pat dry.

8. Coffee Grounds, Aloe Vera & Lemon

Coffee grounds exfoliate the skin and make it soft. Aloe vera contains essential minerals, vitamins and amino acids, and has a soothing and cooling effect on the skin. [10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coffee grounds

3 tbsp aloe vera gel

3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add the coffee grounds.

Add aloe vera gel and lemon juice to it. Mix well.

Apply the mixture all over your feet and scrub your feet for a few minutes.

Rinse your feet using lukewarm water and pat dry.

9. Baking Soda, Almond Powder & Mayonnaise

Baking soda helps to cleanse the skin while almonds have vitamin E that nourishes the skin and makes it soft . [11] Adding mayonnaise into the mix makes it soft and moisturised and help to treat dry and rough feet.

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp almond powder

2-3 tbsp mayonnaise

Method of use

In a bowl, add the baking soda.

Add almond powder to it and give it a good stir.

Now add the mayonnaise and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture all over your feet and gently scrub your feet for a few minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Finish it off with some foot cream.

