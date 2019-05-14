ENGLISH

    Benefits Of Radish For Skin & Hair And How To Use

    By

    Radish is not a vegetable many people like. This vegetable, used mostly as a salad, is consumed for its many health benefits. But what most of us don't know is that radish is a power-packed vegetable that has essential nutrients to benefit our skin and hair.

    Topical application of radish can nourish our skin and hair and helps to tackle various beauty issues. Rich in vitamins A and C, radish nourishes and rejuvenates the skin. It contains minerals such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus etc., and proteins and fibre that work wonders for your skin and hair. [1] [2]

    radish

    Moreover, the antibacterial and antioxidant properties of radish make it an ideal ingredient to include in your beauty regime. [3]

    Well, now that we know how amazing an ingredient radish it, let's see how you can include radish in your beauty routine. But before that, a quick glance at the various benefits radish has to offer for our skin and hair.

    Benefits Of Radish For Skin & Hair

    • It keeps the skin hydrated.
    • It cleanses and detoxifies the skin.
    • It prevents various skin disorders.
    • It helps to get rid of acne.
    • It treats blackheads.
    • It adds a natural glow to the skin.
    • It prevents hair fall.
    • It helps to boost hair growth.
    • It helps to treat dandruff.
    • It adds shine to your hair.

    How To Use Radish For Skin

    radish

    1. For acne

    Regular use of radish can help treat acne as it possesses antioxidant and antibacterial properties that protect the skin from the free radical damage and remove the dirt and impurities from the skin.

    Ingredients

    • 1 tsp radish seeds
    • Water (as needed)

    Method of use

    • Grind the radish seeds so as to get a powder.
    • Add a few drops of water to it and stir continuously to make a paste.
    • Apply the paste on your face.
    • Leave it on until it dries.
    • Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

    2. For hydrating the skin

    The high water content of radish keeps the skin hydrated, soft and supple. Almond oil acts as an emollient and locks the moisture in the skin[5] while the lactic acid present in yogurt improves skin texture and prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [6]

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp radish (grated)
    • ½ tsp yogurt
    • 5 drops of almond oil

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, add the grated radish.
    • Add yogurt to it and give it a good stir.
    • Lastly, add the almond oil and mix everything together well.
    • Apply the mixture to your face and neck.
    • Leave it on for 15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

    3. For blackheads

    Vitamin C present in radish is highly nourishing for the skin and refreshes your skin to combat issues such as blackheads, pimples etc.

    Ingredient

    • 1 tbsp radish juice

    Method of use

    • Add the radish juice in a bowl.
    • Soak a cotton pad in it.
    • Using this cotton ball, apply the radish juice to the affected areas.
    • Leave it on for 20 minutes.
    • Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

    4. For detanning

    Radish is a storehouse of essential nutrients that help to brighten your skin. Lemon is one of the best ingredients to remove suntan and brighten the skin. [7] Olive oil keeps the skin moisturised and effectively protects the skin from the harmful UV rays. [8]

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp radish (grated)
    • ½ tsp lemon juice
    • 4-5 drops of olive oil

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, add the grated radish.
    • Add lemon juice to it and give it a good mix.
    • Next, add the olive oil and mix everything together well.
    • Dampen your face a little.
    • Apply the mixture on your face and neck.
    • Leave it on for 15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later and pat dry.

    5. To exfoliate the skin

    Oats exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities. Besides, it possesses anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the irritated skin. [9] Egg white is rich in proteins that replenish the skin and prevents excess oil production in the skin.

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp radish juice
    • 1 tbsp oatmeal powder
    • 1 egg white

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, add the radish juice.
    • To this, add the oatmeal powder and give it a good stir.
    • Add an egg white to it and whisk everything together well.
    • Apply the mixture on your face.
    • Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
    • Gently rub your face in circular motions for a few seconds.
    • Rinse it off later.

    How To Use Radish For Hair

    radish

    1. For treating dandruff

    The antibacterial properties of radish keep the dandruff-causing bacteria at bay and thus help to maintain a healthy scalp.

    Ingredient

    • Radish

    Method of use

    • Peel and grate the radish. Strain the grated radish to obtain the juice.
    • Dip a cotton ball in the radish juice.
    • Apply the radish juice on your scalp using this cotton ball.
    • Wrap your head using a towel.
    • Leave it on for 30 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later.

    2. For hair growth

    Black radish is widely known for its hair benefits. Regular application of black radish juice can help boost hair growth.

    Ingredient

    • Black radish

    Method of use

    • Peel and grate the radish. Strain the grated radish to obtain the juice.
    • Gently rub this juice all over your scalp.
    • Cover your head using a towel.
    • Leave it on for 1 hour.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly using water.
    • Shampoo as usual.
    View Article References
    1. [1] Banihani S. A. (2017). Radish (Raphanus sativus) and Diabetes.Nutrients,9(9), 1014. doi:10.3390/nu9091014
    2. [2] Bangash, J. A., Arif, M., Khan, M. A., Khan, F., & Hussain, I. (2011). Proximate composition, minerals and vitamins content of selected vegetables grown in Peshawar.Journal of the Chemical Society of Pakistan,33(1), 118-122.
    3. [3] Takaya, Y., Kondo, Y., Furukawa, T., & Niwa, M. (2003). Antioxidant constituents of radish sprout (Kaiware-daikon), Raphanus sativus L.Journal of agricultural and food chemistry,51(27), 8061-8066.
    4. [4] Lee, W. A., Keupp, G. M., Brieva, H., & Warren, M. R. (2010).U.S. Patent Application No. 12/615,747.
    5. [5] Ahmad, Z. (2010). The uses and properties of almond oil.Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice,16(1), 10-12.
    6. [6] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391.
    7. [7] Smit, N., Vicanova, J., & Pavel, S. (2009). The hunt for natural skin whitening agents.International journal of molecular sciences,10(12), 5326–5349. doi:10.3390/ijms10125326
    8. [8] Kaur, C. D., & Saraf, S. (2010). In vitro sun protection factor determination of herbal oils used in cosmetics.Pharmacognosy research,2(1), 22–25. doi:10.4103/0974-8490.60586
    9. [9] Pazyar, N., Yaghoobi, R., Kazerouni, A., & Feily, A. (2012). Oatmeal in dermatology: a brief review.Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology,78(2), 142.

