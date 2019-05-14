Benefits Of Radish For Skin & Hair And How To Use Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Radish is not a vegetable many people like. This vegetable, used mostly as a salad, is consumed for its many health benefits. But what most of us don't know is that radish is a power-packed vegetable that has essential nutrients to benefit our skin and hair.

Topical application of radish can nourish our skin and hair and helps to tackle various beauty issues. Rich in vitamins A and C, radish nourishes and rejuvenates the skin. It contains minerals such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus etc., and proteins and fibre that work wonders for your skin and hair. [1] [2]

Moreover, the antibacterial and antioxidant properties of radish make it an ideal ingredient to include in your beauty regime. [3]

Well, now that we know how amazing an ingredient radish it, let's see how you can include radish in your beauty routine. But before that, a quick glance at the various benefits radish has to offer for our skin and hair.

Benefits Of Radish For Skin & Hair

It keeps the skin hydrated.

It cleanses and detoxifies the skin.

It prevents various skin disorders.

It helps to get rid of acne.

It treats blackheads.

It adds a natural glow to the skin.

It prevents hair fall.

It helps to boost hair growth.

It helps to treat dandruff.

It adds shine to your hair.

How To Use Radish For Skin

1. For acne

Regular use of radish can help treat acne as it possesses antioxidant and antibacterial properties that protect the skin from the free radical damage and remove the dirt and impurities from the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp radish seeds

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Grind the radish seeds so as to get a powder.

Add a few drops of water to it and stir continuously to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

2. For hydrating the skin

The high water content of radish keeps the skin hydrated, soft and supple. Almond oil acts as an emollient and locks the moisture in the skin[5] while the lactic acid present in yogurt improves skin texture and prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp radish (grated)

½ tsp yogurt

5 drops of almond oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the grated radish.

Add yogurt to it and give it a good stir.

Lastly, add the almond oil and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

3. For blackheads

Vitamin C present in radish is highly nourishing for the skin and refreshes your skin to combat issues such as blackheads, pimples etc.

Ingredient

1 tbsp radish juice

Method of use

Add the radish juice in a bowl.

Soak a cotton pad in it.

Using this cotton ball, apply the radish juice to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

4. For detanning

Radish is a storehouse of essential nutrients that help to brighten your skin. Lemon is one of the best ingredients to remove suntan and brighten the skin. [7] Olive oil keeps the skin moisturised and effectively protects the skin from the harmful UV rays. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp radish (grated)

½ tsp lemon juice

4-5 drops of olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the grated radish.

Add lemon juice to it and give it a good mix.

Next, add the olive oil and mix everything together well.

Dampen your face a little.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later and pat dry.

5. To exfoliate the skin

Oats exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities. Besides, it possesses anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the irritated skin. [9] Egg white is rich in proteins that replenish the skin and prevents excess oil production in the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp radish juice

1 tbsp oatmeal powder

1 egg white

Method of use

In a bowl, add the radish juice.

To this, add the oatmeal powder and give it a good stir.

Add an egg white to it and whisk everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Gently rub your face in circular motions for a few seconds.

Rinse it off later.

How To Use Radish For Hair

1. For treating dandruff

The antibacterial properties of radish keep the dandruff-causing bacteria at bay and thus help to maintain a healthy scalp.

Ingredient

Radish

Method of use

Peel and grate the radish. Strain the grated radish to obtain the juice.

Dip a cotton ball in the radish juice.

Apply the radish juice on your scalp using this cotton ball.

Wrap your head using a towel.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

2. For hair growth

Black radish is widely known for its hair benefits. Regular application of black radish juice can help boost hair growth.

Ingredient

Black radish

Method of use

Peel and grate the radish. Strain the grated radish to obtain the juice.

Gently rub this juice all over your scalp.

Cover your head using a towel.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly using water.

Shampoo as usual.

