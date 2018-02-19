Types Of Juices And Natural Ingredients For Tanned Skin

1. Tomato Juice:

If your skin is sensitive, tomato juice is the best option for you to use after getting tanned. The citric acid in tomato juice will gently remove the tan. Along with that, this also helps fade out dark spots.

2. Lemon Juice:

Lemon juice is well known for its natural bleaching properties. This is why a lot of people use lemon juice to naturally highlight their hair. Cut a slice of lemon and use this to rub your entire face. This may sting a little bit, but it only means that the lemon juice is working. Keep the juice on for about twenty minutes. Once you wash your face, you will see that your skin immediately looks brighter and the tan is almost gone.

3. Yogurt:

Yogurt has a really nice cooling effect on the skin, which immediately helps if your skin is burnt through the sun. The coolness of yogurt also helps reduce the size of the pores. Apply yogurt to your face and leave it there to dry. Wash off with cold water and you will see your skin looking brighter. Along with brightening the skin, this also keeps the skin well moisturised and supple. This is suited for all skin types.

4. Besan:

We consider this remedy to be a kind of Indian secret that has been passed on for generations. Besan or gram flour is one of the best ways to get rid of a tan, as it helps remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin.

Gram flour is easily available in the markets. For best results, mix besan powder with either milk or water, depending on the type of moisture levels you want from the mask. Make a paste out of it and apply all over your face, and even neck if you want.

Rub it in circular motions to remove the dead skin cells. Leave it on for twenty minutes and then wash it off to reveal a brightened complexion. You can even add rose water to the mix to add an astringent quality to the mask. You can do this twice a week to maintain your complexion.

5. Aloe Vera Gel:

Aloe vera gel is extremely good for the cooling sensation it gives to the skin that is burnt or in pain. In fact, using this right after a day in scorching heat and sun will give you an immediate relief.

If used on a nightly basis, this can also brighten the skin. Apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel on your face before going to bed, right after washing your face.

Leave the layer on overnight. Do this every day to get your complexion back. Another great thing about this remedy is that it softens the skin, moisturises it, and even prevents the signs of ageing!

6. Cucumber Juice:

Cucumber juice is another great remedy for removing suntan. This remedy is best for people of sensitive skin type and for people who feel that lemon juice is too harsh for their skin. Cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin and helps to remove suntan.

The vitamin C in cucumber can also moisturise your skin, without making it too greasy. For this, all you have to do is rub slices of cucumber all over your face and let the juice sink in to your skin. Wash your face while taking a bath. Cucumber juice also acts as a great toner. So, if you're on the lookout for a natural toner, this is it.

7. Sandalwood:

Sandalwood is used by brides all over the country to get that lit-from-within glow. Just because you're not a bride yet, it does not mean you can't use sandalwood. Make a paste out of sandalwood and rose water. Apply this to your face and leave it on till it dries. Once you wash it, you will see that your tan is gone and that your skin is absolutely radiant.

8. Milk:

Milk is a really good way to get rid of a tan and to brighten the skin. The lactic acid in milk can really brighten the skin by getting rid of the dead skin cells on the top layer of the skin.

This is why a lot of skin serums are employing lactic acid as an ingredient. You can soak a few strands of saffron in milk and leave it overnight to apply the mix as a mask the next day. This makes for a luxurious brightening treatment for the skin.

9. Turmeric:

No list of skin-brightening ingredients is complete without turmeric. This is the ultimate skincare ingredient. Mix turmeric with milk or yogurt and apply this all over your face. If you have an oily skin, you may mix it with water.

Leave it on for twenty minutes to see skin that looks like it is wide awake. Additionally, you can turn this mask into an ubtan by adding things like besan, sandalwood, and even rose water.

10. Almonds:

You can make a paste out of almonds to get rid of the sun tan on your skin. Soak almonds overnight. In the morning, mix some almonds and milk in a blender to make a paste. Apply this paste on your face, rubbing the mixture in circular motions as you go.

This will help remove the dead skin cells and improve blood circulation in the skin, giving way to more skin cells to grow. Do this every day and you will notice a huge difference in your skin in terms of brightening.

We hope these tips help you keep your suntan at bay. For more such updates, keep following Boldsky!