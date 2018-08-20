Why Are Acrylic Nails Trending? Everything You Need To Know

We often see our favourite bloggers and celebrities with exceptionally beautiful nails and it makes us wonder how they manage such beautiful nails. But the secret towards that is nothing but acrylic nails.

Acrylic nails have been trending for a while now and have become the semi-permanent solution for weak and brittle nails.

But many of us still don't know what it is exactly and how we can get the acrylic nails done. So this article is for all of you who want some information and tips on acrylic nails.

What Are Acrylic Nails?

Acrylic nails are basically artificial nail extensions that help in making nails look longer than the natural ones. They make your nails look long and thick instantly.

How Does It Work?

Acrylic nails are made by mixing acrylic powder and acrylic liquid. This mixture is placed on the natural nails and spread so that it hardens and the forms the shape of the nail. If you want to increase the length of your nails you can simply do that with the help of a tip. This adds on to the shape of your nails and makes it look more realistic.

Regular Maintenance

If you are among the lazy ones who do not believe in maintaining your nails, then this is not for you. Acrylic nails require to be maintained on a regular basis like every 2 to 3 weeks. You need to keep filling your nails on regular basis so that the fungus can't grow over your nails.

Keep It Short

If you are doing acrylic nails for the first time always remember to keep it short at the beginning. It is recommended so that your nails get used to it. Later on when you become comfortable with your nails you can slowly increase the length of your nails.

Do Your Research

Before getting it done for the first time, a proper research is to be done regarding the place where you want to get it done from. Make sure that the salon you choose is well equipped for the same. See whether they are clean and have a proper nail technician to do the nails.

How To Maintain Them At Home?

In order to increase the life span of your acrylic nails, do not overexpose nails in water. Also while doing activities make sure that you wear gloves and proceed so that your acrylic nails stay longer and don't break.

How To Remove Them?

Removing your acrylic nails should be done in the salon itself. There are two reasons for this. Number one, there are chances that your nails might lift. When this happens it will lead to the dust getting into the nail causing infection. Second reason is that your natural nail grows within the acrylic ones. This might not look good. So this is to be carefully removed and only experts can do this job neatly.

What's Next?

So after you have removed your acrylic nails it is important to take care of your nails. Acrylic nails might have made your nails dry, brittle and difficult to manage. So in order to take care of that it is recommended that you apply some moisturizer on your nails and massage it twice every day to prevent it from further damage.