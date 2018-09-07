How To Use Coconut Oil On Nails?

Healthy and strong nails not only enhance your beauty but also speak a lot about your personality. But often our nails tend to be weaker and dull due to improper care, harsh environment, day-to-day activities etc. It could also be due to the lack of a protein called keratin. Lack of keratin can make your nails brittle and dull.

Coconut oil helps in maintaining the moisture of the nails by keeping it hydrated. Also, it contains nutrients that help in strengthening the cuticles and nails while also keeping it shiny. Coconut oil possesses anti-fungal properties that help in treating fungal infections on nails. The vitamins and minerals contained in coconut oil help in maintaining healthy and soft nails and cuticles.