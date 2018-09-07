Subscribe to Boldsky
How To Use Coconut Oil On Nails?

By

Healthy and strong nails not only enhance your beauty but also speak a lot about your personality. But often our nails tend to be weaker and dull due to improper care, harsh environment, day-to-day activities etc. It could also be due to the lack of a protein called keratin. Lack of keratin can make your nails brittle and dull.

Coconut oil helps in maintaining the moisture of the nails by keeping it hydrated. Also, it contains nutrients that help in strengthening the cuticles and nails while also keeping it shiny. Coconut oil possesses anti-fungal properties that help in treating fungal infections on nails. The vitamins and minerals contained in coconut oil help in maintaining healthy and soft nails and cuticles.

Array

For Brittle Nails

Ingredients

  • Garlic cloves
  • Coconut oil

Method

Crush the garlic cloves to make a paste. Lightly heat the coconut oil and add the garlic paste into it. Dip your nails into this mixture and leave it for 15 minutes. Later wash it off in normal water. Finally, apply a moisturizer.

Array

For Nail Growth

Ingredients

¼ cup coconut oil
¼ cup raw honey
A few drops of rosemary oil

How To Do

Mix coconut oil, honey and rosemary oil. Slightly heat it in low flame. When the mixture is lukewarm soak your nails in this and leave it on for 20-30 seconds. Later wash it off with cold water. You can repeat this remedy at least 3-4 times in a week for better results.

Array

For Fungal Infections

Ingredients

  • 1 part of oregano oil
  • 1 part of coconut oil

How To Do

Mix oregano oil and coconut oil and you can use it to treat fungus. Apply to the affected areas and gently massage in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes. After massaging, leave it on for a few more minutes and then use warm water to rinse it off. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week for better results.

Array

For Smooth And Soft Nails

Ingredients

  • Coconut Oil

How To Do

Heat some coconut oil and gently massage your nails and cuticles with it for afew minutes. Leave it overnight. Next day morning rinse it off with cold water. You can repeat this remedy several times a day for soft and smooth nails.

Array

Tips

1. The best time to try out these coconut oil remedies is just before bedtime.
2. Apart from these remedies, you can also maintain healthy nails to by trimming your nails regularly and keeping your cuticles tidy and healthy.
3. Merely applying coconut oil topically won't work. Try to include coconut oil in your diet along with other ingredients to strengthen the nails.

