Tips On How To Take Care Of Your Lips

It's impossible to pull off matte lipsticks with elan if you do not have soft lips. And the key to it is lip care.

Since the skin on the lips is much thinner than that of any other parts of the body, it is more prone to damage. In order to avoid such issues, it is important that you take proper care of your lips and give some attention to it during your daily beauty regime.

Here are some tips to take overall care of your lips.

Do Not Lick Your Lips

Licking or touching your lips will have a direct effect on your skin. Most of us are habituated to licking the lips more often thinking that it would moisturise the skin but the fact is that it makes the problem worse. When you lick your lips it might look hydrated for some time but as soon as it evaporates, it will make your lips even more dry and flaky. This is because saliva contains enzymes that that are harsh on your lips.

Also touching your lips frequently will take away the natural moisturisers from the lips and leave your lips dry.

Removing Make-up Is A Must

It is important that you allow your lips to breathe. In order to allow that make sure that you remove your lip make-up before you go to sleep. You can simply use a cotton pad soaked in make-up remover to wipe off your lipstick. Also sleeping with your make-up on will damage your skin and cause breakouts and allergies.

Drink Water

Only topical application of products won't provide enough care for your lips. For your lips to stay hydrated, it is important that you also take care of it from within. You can do this by simply increasing the intake of water. The more water you drink more hydration it will provide.

Keep Your Lips Hydrated Overnight

Chances are there that our lips might dry out as we are asleep. So make sure that you hydrate or moisturise your lips before you go to sleep. You can apply a layer of your favourite lip balm or petroleum jelly and leave it overnight. This will make your lips smooth and soft.

Exfoliate It

Regular exfoliation not only will help in removing dead skin cells from the lips but also will make your lips pink and soft naturally. You can a homemade scrub for this. Mix together a tsp of salt and a few drops of lemon juice. Gently scrub this mixture in a circular motion on your lips for 1-2 minutes. Later rinse it off using normal water. Do this at least 1-2 times in a week for best results.

Use Lipsticks

Yes, using lipsticks will help you in protecting your lips to some extent. Whenever you step out of the house do not forget to apply a layer of lipstick in order to keep your lips protected from the dirt, sun and dry air.

Lip Balm Is A Must

Lip balm is certainly inevitable when t comes to protecting lips. Make sure that you always carry a lip balm in your make-up bag wherever you go. You never know when your lips might get dry so having it always with you will help you.