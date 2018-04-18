Get Rid Of Vaginal Odour With These Instant Home Remedies

Is constant vaginal odour bothering you, all the time, wherever you go? Well, we can understand. Vaginal odour can be quite a problem for most women. It could be quite frustrating to live with this problem every day.

Most of you would be wondering what you could probably do to get rid of this problem forever, isn't it? Worry no more. We're here to help you overcome this problem and that too without any medications or creams.

A woman has to deal with so many problems in her life - right from the time she is a young little girl to the time she grows up to be a beautiful woman. Be it periods or other hormonal changes, a woman constantly faces new challenges and, therefore, needs proper guidance on how to deal with it.

Vaginal odour - a problem most women often face - is caused due to a number of reasons such as poor hygiene, hormonal changes, improper diet, or even bacterial growth. These factors, over the time, contribute to vaginal odour.

Now, most women reading this would wonder how will they know if their body is acting weird or is in the need of some serious diet or hygienic changes? Well, help is here again! Below are some of the common symptoms to look out for that could lead to vaginal odour:

1. Irritation in and around the vaginal area

2. Too much dryness around the vagina

3. Itching around the vagina

4. Redness or burning sensation around the vagina

Keep an eye out for these symptoms and if you feel any of them happening to you, go for any of the simple and instant remedies discussed in this article and we promise that you'll not be disappointed.

Here, at Boldsky, we've curated a list of instant and easy-to-do home remedies that will help you get rid of the vaginal odour forever.

Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Rescue

Popularly hailed as the mother of all home remedies, Apple Cider Vinegar does help in getting rid of vaginal odour. Loaded with antibacterial and antiseptic properties, apple cider vinegar could be an effective remedy to cure vaginal odour. One easy way to do this is to take a bath with apple cider vinegar. It will fight with toxins and bacteria in your body.

How to do:

1. Mix two cups of apple cider vinegar in a bucket full of warm water. Leave it for about 20 minutes.

2. Take a bath and repeat this at least twice a week.

3. If you do not like taking a bath with this mixed water, you can even drink a glass of warm water mixed with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.

Baking Soda Works Wonders

If you want to try out a simple home remedy for getting rid of vaginal odour, you could easily try the baking soda method. It maintains the pH balance in your body, thus helps you get rid of vaginal odour.

How to do:

1. Mix one and a half cup of baking soda to a bucket full of warm water. Leave it for about 20 minutes.

2. Get into the bathtub and soak your lower body in it for a few minutes.

3. Wipe your body using a clean towel. Repeat this activity at least thrice a week for better results.

Yogurt For Those Who Like It

Not many people like yogurt - whether to eat or use it as a beauty product. But for those who do, yogurt could be a great ingredient to get rid of the vaginal odour and is easily available in the kitchen. Rich in lactobacillus bacteria, yogurt helps in fighting off Candida infection, which is a very common symptom of vaginal odour.

How to do:

1. Eat two tablespoons of plain yoghurt every day for at least a month.

Garlic Is The Key

Loaded with natural antibiotic properties, garlic does help in curing vaginal odour as well as infections. It is equipped with antifungal properties and, therefore, helps your body get rid of unwanted bacteria.

How to do:

1. Consume at least 2-3 garlic pieces - either raw or cooked every day.

2. To get a better taste of the vegetables you cook, you can add a tablespoon of garlic paste to it. This way, you will not have to eat garlic pieces separately.

Tea Tree Oil Does Help

Equipped with anti-microbial properties, tea tree oil is yet another good option for getting rid of the vaginal odour.

How to do:

1. Mix three-four drops of tea tree oil with one tablespoon of olive oil.

2. Take a cotton ball and dip it in the mixture.

3. Apply the mixture to your vaginal area using the cotton ball.

4. Let it stay there for at least half an hour and then pat it dry using a clean and dry towel.

5. Repeat this activity at least twice a week for better results.

Well, by now you must be totally aware of the smart and easy-to-do hacks that would help you get rid of vaginal odour. And, to help you a little more, below are some handy tips that will help you when dealing with vaginal odour problems.

Tips To Remember

1. Drink plenty of water. Water is the best solution when dealing with internal problems, especially the ones related to body or vaginal odour.

2. Use a dry napkin or a toilet paper after you pee. This will ensure that bacteria do not stay in and around your vagina.

3. Keep your vaginal area dry at all times. Use wipes if needed, especially those who sweat a lot.

4. Groom your pubic hair regularly.