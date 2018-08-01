DIY Coconut Oil Body Lotion At Home

Do you think that your moisturisers are not working on your skin anymore? Are you tired of experimenting with different body lotions and moisturisers available in the market? Then this article is for you.

In this article, we'll be giving you a simple DIY coconut oil lotion that you can make easily at home. But before that let has have a look at some of the advantages of body lotions.

Why Are Body Lotions Important?

Our skin needs regular moisturising and hydration and body lotions come to our rescue here. Exposing our skin to harsh climates will make our skin dull and dry. Apart from soothing dry and flaky skin, it will also help in rejuvenating your skin and making your skin glow.

Body lotion keeps your skin fresh and will also help you to smell good if it has some agent that adds to its fragrance.

What Do You Require?

1 cup virgin coconut oil

1 tsp Vitamin E oil

Any essential oil of your choice (lavender, rosemary, etc.)

How To Prepare?

1. If your coconut oil is in the solid form, warm it up so that it is easy for you to use it in the lotion.

2. Take a Vitamin E tablet and extract the oil from it. If you have ready-made Vitamin E oil, well and good.

3. Add the Vitamin E oil into virgin coconut oil and combine both the ingredients well for 2-3 minutes.

4. In order to make it soft, you can use a blender to mix both the ingredients.

5. Blend the mixture until you get a white, soft and foamy texture.

6. After you get a smooth paste, add a few drops of any essential oil of your choice. This will add fragrance to the lotion.

7. Transfer this lotion into a glass jar that has a tight lid and you can store it in your bathroom or anywhere where it is convenient for you to use.

8. Apply this lotion on your skin just after taking bath and gently massage in a circular motion.

9. If you want you can also use it on your face every day before going to bed and leave it overnight.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an age-old remedy for several beauty-related issues. That is the reason why it is being widely used in many beauty products including hair care and skin care.

Coconut oil contains Vitamins A, E, K and D, and other essential amino acids that benefit your skin. The two major fatty acids present in coconut oil are lauric and myristic that make it a beneficial oil for beauty care. It helps in solving skin issues like dry skin, flaky skin and provides moisturisation.

Benefits Of Vitamin E Oil

Just like how Vitamin E has numerous health benefits, it also works effectively if used in our daily beauty regime. Vitamin E oil is being widely used for hair care and beauty care in the form of masks and lotions nowadays.

Vitamin E oil contains antioxidants that can help in rejuvenating the skin and keeping it hydrated. It helps in restoring the moisture which ultimately helps in getting rid of dull and damaged skin. Vitamin E oil can either be used in ready-made form or in the capsule form.