Coffee Benefits For Skin And Hair

Have you ever thought how coffee can do wonders in enhancing beauty? Yes, this wonderful ingredient can help you gain a beautiful skin and in the form of a scrub, mask, oil, etc.

The caffeine can boost the appearance of your skin and hair and keep it more healthy. It helps in reducing dark spots, pigmentation, skin tan, hair fall, cracked heels, etc.

Coffee is best known as an antioxidant that helps tighten the skin and protects it from free radicals. It also helps in reducing hair fall and making your hair shiny and long. Coffee also helps in exfoliating the skin and scalp, thus making it look more healthy and clean.

It is one solution for many beauty-related issues. Now, it is more exciting when you can enhance your beauty right at the comfort of your home, isn't it? Here are some benefits of coffee for your skin and hair that you can easily try out at home.

Coffee For Hair

As A Scalp Scrub

We all know that scrubbing on face and body is important. But did you know that scrubbing your scalp is also important for a healthy and clean scalp. Scrubbing your scalp helps in removing the buildup and dead skin cells.

All you need to do is mix together some coffee powder and some conditioner that you can use regularly. Gently scrub this mixture on your scalp and leave it for a few minutes. Let it stay for 20 minutes. Rinse it thoroughly after 20 minutes and rinse it off with a mild shampoo. Repeat this once in a weak for a healthy scalp.

For Hair Colour

Coffee works best in enhancing your hair colour. It helps in making your hair darker and shinier. This is natural and does not have any side effects.

First, brew some coffee and leave it aside to cool down. Now, add 1 tbsp of coffee powder and 2 tbsp of regular hair conditioner. Mix it well. Pour the brewed coffee and stir well. Apply this mixture as a mask from the root to the tips. Leave it on for an hour and cover it with a shower cap.

You can wash it off in normal water after 1 hour. If you want to give it a darker shade, add a tsp of cocoa powder and you can see the difference.

For Hair Growth

Coffee enables hair growth and also helps in making the hair soft and lustrous. Let us see how to make this simple coffee hair mask.

Mix together 1 tbsp coffee powder and 2 tbsp olive oil to make a paste. Apply this on your hair and gently massage in a circular motion. Wait for 15-30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off in normal water using a mild, sulphate-free shampoo. You can repeat this once in every week to see better results.

You can also brew some coffee and allow it to cool. Rinse your hair with this after shampoo and conditioner to make your hair look shiny and soft.

For Skin

For Skin Brightening

Coffee helps in removing the dead skin cells and thus in exfoliating the skin. Here are some coffee face masks that you can try at home.

Coffee, Yogurt And Honey Face Mask

All you require is 2 tbsp of coffee powder, 2 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp yogurt. Mix all the ingredients together and apply this mixture on your face. Leave it on for about 30-45 minutes. After 45 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Coffee And Oatmeal Scrub

Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add some coffee powder and some yogurt to make a paste. Mix this together. Scrub this on your face in a circular motion. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Coffee And Honey

In a bowl, add some coffee powder and 1 tbsp of honey. Mix it well. Apply this paste evenly on your face and gently massage. Wash it off after 20 minutes in normal water. Do this once in a week to see faster and better results.

For Dark Circles

The caffeine in coffee helps to remove dark circles. It helps in tightening the skin and reduces the puffiness of the eyes.

Take 1 tbsp coffee powder and mix it with some fresh aloe vera gel. Make sure that you use a fresh aloe vera leaf, as this does not contain any chemicals. Apply this on your dark circles. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash it off in cold water.

As A Foot Scrub

When combined with coconut oil, it helps in moisturizing the dry skin on the feet.

Mix together ½ cup of coffee powder and add some coconut oil to make a paste. Apply this on your foot and scrub it in a circular motion. This will help in removing the dead skin cells. Wait for 10-15 minutes and scrub it off using lukewarm water.