Can Garlic And Lemon Help In Strengthening The Nails?

We all are aware of the health benefits that our most common kitchen ingredients garlic and lemon have. But did you know that these two magical ingredients can work wonders on your nails? Yes, you read that right!

Garlic and lemon contain minerals and calcium that help in strengthening weak nails from breaking and making it stronger. Also, both these ingredients help in getting rid of yellow nails, thus making it clean and white.

More than any part of our body, our hands are exposed constantly to certain elements that can damage our nails and make it weaker. Here, we have a simple home-made garlic-lemon hardener that helps to prevent your nails from breaking and keeping it stronger.

Ingredients

2-3 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 vitamin E capsule

1 bottle clear nail polish

How To Prepare?

1. First, take 2-3 garlic cloves and crush them to make a paste.

2. Now, cut a lemon and squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice into the crushed garlic.

3. Cut the vitamin E capsule and take the oil from it. Add the oil into the crushed garlic and lemon juice.

4. Mix all the ingredients well.

5. Leave the mixture as it is for about 15-20 minutes.

6. After 20 minutes, add the clear nail polish into the garlic-lemon mixture and stir well.

7. You can store this in a container according to your convenience.

How To Apply?

1. First, if you have applied any nail polish, make sure that you remove it.

2. Clean your nails with a neutral soap.

3. Apply a layer of this garlic-lemon mixture on your nails with the help of a brush.

4. Make sure that the nail is completely covered with this hardener.

5. Leave this mixture on your nails for about 3 days and do not wash it off.

6. After 3 days, remove the hardener and let your nails rest for a day or so.

7. Re-apply this mixture on your nails and keep on repeating this regularly for strengthening your weak nails.

Benefits Of Garlic

Nails grow stronger and longer due to a mineral called selenium. Garlic is rich in this mineral and can help you in making your nails strong.

Also, garlic contains sulfur compounds that help in providing strength and shine to damaged nails. Sulfur also helps in protecting the nails form any kind of infections and fungi.

Benefits Of Lemon

We all know that lemon is a citric fruit and is a great source of vitamin C. Vitamin C helps in strengthening weak nails. Also, lemon is a natural bleaching agent that can also help you in getting rid of yellow nails, thus helping in whitening the nails naturally.

Nails become strong when there is adequate amount of collagen content. Lemon can do a good job of maintaining an adequate level of collagen content.

Benefits Of Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a natural moisturizer that helps in keeping your nails hydrated. This will help you in getting rid of dry and weak nails. Apart from this, vitamin E contains antioxidants that help in protecting the nails.

You can either use the ready-made vitamin E oil or take out the oil from the capsule for this nail-strengthening remedy.

Some Tips

1. Most of us have the habit of simply biting the nails. But I am sure that you're not aware of the consequences of that. If you are one among them, then make sure that you stop this habit of yours immediately.

2. Sometimes, even using too much of nail polish and repeatedly changing the colours would lead to yellow and weak nails. Once in a while allow your nails to breathe and go colourless.

3. In order for your nails to be strong, it's important that you keep the nails hydrated and moisturised. Apart from applying nail creams, intake of water should also be practiced. Make sure that you drink a minimum of 6-8 glasses of water every day.

4. Sometimes, leaving your nails dirty can also lead to weak and yellow nails. Make sure that you keep the nails clean and neat.