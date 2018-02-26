beauty treatments you can do at home

Do you often end up splurging big money at a spa or a beauty salon? Does that take a toll on your monthly expenditure?
If you answered yes to the aforementioned questions, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of beauty treatments that you can do at home. There is no need to visit a salon and spend big bucks on getting those treatments done.
You can just get a few components from the beauty store and create your own material right at home. There are tons of women who do these treatments at home and are very much satisfied with the results. From pedicure to hot oil hair treatment, you can do tons of things at home.
Read on to know about the beauty treatments that can be easily done at home.
1. Facial
Gone are the days when one had to visit the salon before an important event to get a facial. Now, one can just walk into a beauty store and pick a pack of sheet masks to get a salon-like glow at home. And, these store-bought masks do not nearly cost as much as a salon facial session does.
2. Manicure
A manicure is like a therapeutic treatment for the cuticles and hands. And, instead of splurging big bucks on a manicure session in the salon, you can easily do it at home. Regular manicure can improve blood circulation and prevent build-up of dead skin cells and impurities in your nails and hands.
3. Pedicure
This is another beauty treatment that you can easily do at home. The components required to carry out this beauty treatment can be easily found at home. So, try out pedicure at home and get rid of the dead skin cells and dirt from your feet, without having to spend a great deal of money.
4. Hot Oil Hair Treatment
Hot oil hair treatment can do wonders on the state of your hair. It can nourish your hair from the roots and improve the texture of your hair. However, getting this treatment at a spa can prove to be quite expensive. Instead, just do this at home to get flaunt-worthy locks without splurging big money.
5. Exfoliation
Salon exfoliation treatments often consist of peels and body scrubs. These pricey treatments can also be done at home. You can either prepare your own all-natural scrub or just get a store-bought one to exfoliate your skin without burning a hole in your wallet.
6. Blowout
A blowout is another common beauty treatment that can be done from the comfort of your own home. Just get a proper hairbrush and a dryer and give your hair a blowout to get voluminous and well-styled hair.
7. Waxing
Countless women visit the salon on a regular basis to get waxing done. However, you don't necessarily need a professional therapist to get waxing done. This beauty treatment can be done at home. Either you can prepare your own waxing material or purchase one from the beauty store and get a handful of wax strips to get rid of the unwanted hair from your body.
8. Dyeing Your Hair
Visiting a salon for a hair colouring service can be quite expensive. Fortunately, it is possible to get that salon-like hue at home. There are a lot of women who dye their mane at home and get great results.
9. Steam Facial
Steam facial is considered to be one of the most effective treatments for large skin pores. There are a lot of women who visit a spa for this treatment, but you can easily do it at home as well. Apart from getting clean and clear skin, you'll also be able to save up on some cash.
