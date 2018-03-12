10 Rosewater Benefits For Skin & Ways To Use It Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Rosewater is one of the most commonly used natural ingredients for skin care. It offers a number of skin care benefits apart from imparting a natural glow. It possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are beneficial for your skin.[1] Besides, it maintains the pH balance of your skin. It also hydrates, nourishes, and tones your skin and removes any dirt, dust or grime settled on it.

Listed below are some amazing benefits of rosewater and ways to include it in your skincare routine:

1. Treats Acne

Spraying your face with rosewater helps in reducing excessive oiliness from your skin, thus controlling acne-causing bacteria. Rosewater, when applied topically, can help in removing acne-causing bacteria permanently from your skin. You can combine rosewater with turmeric as it possesses antibacterial properties that help in treating acne and pimples. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosewater

½ tsp turmeric

How to do

Mix some rosewater and turmeric in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process twice a day for the desired results.

2. Prevents Dry Skin

Rosewater locks the moisture in your skin, thus preventing it from dryness. It also hydrates and nourishes your skin when used regularly. You can combine it with some glycerine to make home-made rosewater toner.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosewater

1 tsp glycerine

How to do

Combine both rosewater and glycerine in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once or twice a day for desired results.

3. Heals Cracked & Chapped Lips

Rosewater possesses healing phenolic compounds that help to soothe dry and chapped lips. Combine it with honey to get the best of both the ingredients. Honey is a humectant that helps in softening your skin and nourishing it.[4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Add some rosewater to a bowl.

Next, add some honey to it and mix well.

Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off.

Repeat this once or twice a day for desired results.

4. Can Be Used As A Make-up Remover

Not only does rosewater keep your skin hydrated, but it also helps to remove make-up from your skin without damaging it.

Ingredient

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some rosewater and gently rub it over your face to remove make-up.

Once done, wash your face with fresh water and pat it dry.

Repeat this whenever required.

5. Treats Cracked Heels

Rosewater is not just used for the face. In fact, it has a lot of amazing benefits to offer. It also treats cracked heels. You can combine it with some lemon juice to get benefited from it. Lemon juice helps in skin exfoliation and works best for cracked heels. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosewater

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

Add some rosewater and lemon juice to half a tub of warm water.

Soak your feet in the tub and allow the rosewater and lemon to work its magic on your cracked heels.

Wait for about 20-25 minutes or until the water cools down.

Pat your feet dry and apply a soothing moisturizer.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

6. Prevents Tanning

Rosewater helps to soothe irritated skin caused by excess exposure to sun, leading to tanning. It also works best for blemishes and dark spots. Moreover, combining rosewater with gram flour helps in removing dead skin cells, thus revealing brighter and younger looking skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosewater

2 tbsp gram flour (besan)

½ tsp turmeric

How to do

Mix some rosewater and gram flour in a bowl. Whisk both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Next, add some turmeric to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process twice a day for the desired results.

7. Treats Frizzy Hair

Rosewater, when applied to the scalp, helps in controlling excess oil production, thus keeping problems like oily and greasy scalp at bay. Moreover, it also works as a hair serum and helps to keep frizz at bay. You can combine it with glycerine to get rid of frizzy hair. It also helps to treat dandruff. [6]

Ingredients

4 tbsp rosewater

4 tbsp glycerine

How to do

Combine both rosewater and glycerine in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour. Meanwhile, cover your hair with a shower cap.

After 30 minutes, wash it off and air dry your hair.

Repeat this once in three days for desired results.

8. Reduces Puffiness Of The Eyes

Rosewater possesses anti-inflammatory properties that keep your skin refreshed. It also tackles puffiness, especially under your eyes.

Ingredient

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some rosewater and gently rub it under your eyes.

Allow it to stay for a couple of minutes or until it dries off.

Repeat this whenever required.

9. Maintains The pH Balance Of Your Skin

Rosewater is an excellent skin toner and helps to maintain the pH balance of your skin. It helps to remove oil and dirt from your skin. Combine rosewater with some multani mitti and avail its amazing benefits. Multani mitti is rich in minerals that help nourish your skin and keep it healthy.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp multani mitti

How to do

Add some rosewater and multani mitti to a bowl. Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

10. Works As An Anti-Ageing Agent

Loaded with powerful antioxidants, rosewater helps to fight free radicals that damage your skin, thus giving your glowing, healthy, and younger looking skin. You can combine it with aloe vera gel for a youthful glow. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosewater

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Mix some rosewater and freshly extracted aloe vera gel in a bowl. Whisk both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck. Avoid your eyes and ears while applying the pack.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process twice a day for the desired results.

