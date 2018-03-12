Eight Home Remedies Using Rose Water For Beauty

Rose water is one of the effective natural remedies for several beauty-related issues. This can be a solution for the skin, body and hair-related issues too. No wonder why it can be found in every Indian household, isn't it?
It works the best, whether you have an oily, dry or even normal skin. It can be effective on all skin types. Rose water can be either used on its own or be mixed with other ingredients for it to be more effective.
In this article, let us explore certain beauty benefits of using rose water. Also, let's take a look into some of the natural home remedies that we can make using rose water for all the beauty-related problems we mostly face.
1. Cures Acne
Since rose water helps in controlling excess oil by maintaining the pH balance, it helps to cure acne and acne scars.
For daily use mix together 1 teaspoon of rose water and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply this solution with a cotton pad on the affected area every day to reduce acne and scars.
2. Prevents Dry Skin
Dry skin is one of the major skin-related issue faced by a majority of us. There are several remedies to prevent dry skin, but rose water is one of the best remedies that you can use in the form of a toner. It also makes the skin look young and fresh by maintaining the pH balance.
In a spray bottle, add 2 tablespoons of rose water and 1 tablespoon of glycerin. Shake it, in order to mix them well. Spray it on your face as a toner before applying the moisturizer. Use this every day for better results. You can also store this in the refrigerator.
3. Makes Lips Soft
Rose water helps in giving an even tone to your lips, thus naturally brightening the colour of your lips. Generally, daily usage of rose water will make your lips look soft and pink.
Cut a few pieces of beetroot and dry it out in the sun. Grind the dried pieces to a powder form. Add a pinch of this powder to 1 tablespoon of rose water. Apply this thick mixture on the lips and let it dry for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this once in a day.
4. Make-up Remover
Instead of investing on makeup removers, one easy and natural way to remove makeup is by using rose water.
Dip a cotton ball in rose water and gently wipe your face in order to remove the makeup. Repeat this step until you make sure that all of the makeup is removed from your face. You can use this every day, before going to bed. It will not only remove the makeup but also help in moisturizing your skin.
5. Cures Cracked Heels
Rose water and glycerin can be combined for healing cracked heels. Take equal amount of rose water and glycerin. Rub this mixture on your feet every day before you go to bed. Rinse it off with lukewarm water the next day. Use this as needed.
6. Prevents Tanning
Tanning is the biggest skin-related issue, especially in the summer season. Let us take a look at a remedy using rose water against the tanning of the skin.
Take 1 tablespoon of gram flour in a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of rose water to form a thick paste. Apply this mixture on the affected area. After 15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.
7. Goodbye To Frizzy Hair
Dry and damaged hair is always a nightmare for every woman. Here's a home remedy for this problem. Mix equal parts of rose water and glycerin. Apply the solution on the scalp and hair with a cotton pad. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. Do this once a week for those silky smooth tresses.
8. Reduces Puffiness Of The Eyes
If you had a long day and have tired eyes, rose water can be a rescue! Dip a cotton pad in chilled rose water and apply it all over the delicate skin of the eyes. This will reduce the puffiness under your eyes and also help in getting rid of the inflammation.
