Eight Beauty Benefits Of Guava Leaves

We all know how guava is beneficial for health, don't we? But have you ever wondered how guava leaves can help in enhancing beauty? Most of us are unaware of the beauty benefits of guava leaves, be it for the skin or hair.
We can easily find guava trees in most of the houses in India. Beauty benefits of guava leaves extends to several years ago, when Indian women used it as an important ingredient in their beauty regimen. Guava leaves have analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties that help in curing the skin and hair-related beauty issues.
Let us unveil some of the best beauty benefits of guava leaves for hair and skin.
Removes Blackheads
Guava leaves work best in removing blackheads. Take some guava leaves and boil them in water. Blend the boiled guava leaves with some water and a pinch of turmeric powder. Apply this mixture on your face and gently scrub with your fingertips. Wash it off in normal water. Do this twice in a week.
Reduces Acne And Dark Spots
Guava leaves have antibacterial qualities that help in removing the acne-causing cells. It also helps in reducing dark spots and other blemishes on the skin. Take some guava leaves and mash them. Apply it on the affected area or on your whole face. Wash it off with normal water after some time. Regular usage of guava leaves can help in removing acne and dark patches from your face.
Removes Wrinkles
Guava leaves have properties that help in removing wrinkles and fine lines from your face. It helps in removing free radicals off your face, thus preventing your skin from ageing. Boil some guava leaves in order to extract the essence. Use this water, which contains the essence of guava leaves, to apply on your face. Regular usage can even help in brightening the skin and improving the skin tone.
Prevents Itching
Guava leaves contain agents that help the skin from inflammation, which causes itching. It's also a solution to burning skin and other skin allergies by killing the allergy-causing bacteria. Blending guava leaves and applying it on the affected area is the best solution for this.
Prevents Hair Loss
Being rich in antioxidants, guava leaves help in improving hair growth. It is one of the best natural treatments against hair fall. Take some guava leaves and boil them. Allow it to cool. Apply this boiled water on to the hair and scalp and massage it. After 10 minutes, rinse it off in plain water. Make sure that you boil the guava leaves for at least 20 minutes, so that the essence of the leaves can be completely extracted.
Cures Scalp Infection
Guava leaves also can be used to prevent scalp infection. Massage boiled guava leaves water on your scalp well. Leave it on for 25 minutes and wash it off in cold water. Guava leaves act as leave-in conditioners. Repeat this twice a week to see faster results.
Guava Leaves For Skin Whitening
Guava leaves contain antioxidants and other agents that help in removing the dead skin cells. It helps in killing bacteria, leaving the skin healthier and smoother by brightening your skin tone. Blend some guava leaves and mix it with a pinch of turmeric and some rose water. Apply this pack on your face and neck and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash it off and pat dry.
Maintains Oral Hygiene
Guava leaves is an age-old remedy to maintain oral hygiene. Tender leaves of the guava can be used as a mouthwash. Boil some tender guava leaves and add some salt to the solution. After the solution cools down, use it as a mouthwash. Do this twice in a day.
