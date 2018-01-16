How To Use Bitter Gourd For Amazing Skin & Hair Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Bitter gourd or karela, is a vegetable that most of us didn't like as kids and some of us still don't. And our elders would constantly brag about its benefits. Well folks, they weren't wrong!

Did you know bitter gourd has a lot of benefits to offer for your skin and hair? It is an amazing veggie packed with nutrition that can help you tackle various skin and hair issues.

The antioxidant properties of bitter gourd maintain the skin and scalp health, thus leaves you with nourished skin and hair.[1] Also, apart from treating issues like acne it also effectively reduces the inflammation caused due to acne.[2] . Furthermore, the healing properties of bitter gourd help to heal and soothe your skin. [3]

Who would've thought that bitter gourd has so much to offer! Listed below are the ways in which you can include bitter gourd in your beauty regime. But before that, let's have a look at the various benefits bitter gourd has to offer for skin and hair.

Benefits Of Bitter Gourd For Skin & Hair

• It gives a natural glow to your skin.

• It removes the toxins and impurities from our skin.

• It treats acne, pimples and blemishes.

• It prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

• It improves the elasticity of the skin.

• It prevents the skin from sun damage.

• It promotes hair growth.

• It prevents hairfall.

• It treats dry and itchy scalp.

How To Use Bitter Gourd For Skin & Hair

A. For skin

1. Bitter gourd and cucumber

Cucumber has a high water content that keeps the skin moisturised. Additionally, it cleanses the skin and soothes skin irritation.[4] This blend of bitter gourd and cucumber will cleanse your skin and leave your skin with a natural glow.

Ingredients

• ½ bitter gourd

• ½ cucumber

Method for use

• Deseed the bitter gourd and the cucumber and slice them into smaller pieces.

• Blend both of these together in a mixer to make a paste.

• Apply this paste on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

• Repeat this remedy every day for the desired result.

2. Bitter gourd with egg yolk and yogurt

Loaded with nutrients, egg yolk keeps the skin hydrated and soft. Besides, it also protects the skin from UV damage.[5] The lactic acid present in the yogurt helps to tighten skin pores and improves skin elasticity.[6] This mask, therefore, helps to reduce signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp bitter gourd juice

• 1 tbsp yogurt

• 1 egg yolk

Method of use

• Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Apply this mixture evenly on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

• Now, sprinkle some water on your face and gently massage your face in circular motions for a few seconds.

• Rinse it off using warm water.

• Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the desired result.

3. Bitter gourd with neem and turmeric

Neem has antioxidant properties that prevent skin damage. When applied topically, it can treat skin issues such as acne and pimples.[7] Turmeric present in the blend possesses antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that soothe the skin and calm down acne and inflammation.[8]

Ingredients

• 1 bitter gourd

• A handful of neem leaves

• 1 tsp turmeric

Method of use

• Pop all the ingredients in a blender and grind them together to get a paste.

• Apply this paste on your face.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

• Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a day for the desired result.

4. Bitter gourd and orange scrub

Orange peel contains antioxidant properties that cleanse the skin and remove the dirt and toxins from the skin.[9]

Ingredients

• 1 bitter gourd

• 2-3 dried orange peels

Method of use

• Deseed the bitter gourd and add the seeds in a mixer.

• Add the dried orange peels in the mixer and blend both the ingredients together.

• Gently scrub your face using this mixture in circular motions for about 5-10 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

• Use this scrub once a week for the desired result.

5. Bitter gourd with basil, neem and milk

Basil unclogs the skin pores to remove dirt and impurities from the skin and thus cleanses the skin. Milk is a gentle exfoliator for the skin and has a soothing effect on the skin.

Ingredients

• 1 bitter gourd

• A handful of basil leaves

• A handful of neem leaves

• 1 tsp milk

Method of use

• Add the bitter gourd along with basil and neem leaves in a blender and blend everything together to make a paste.

• Next, add the milk in the paste and give it a good mix.

• Apply the paste evenly on your face.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

• Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

6. Bitter gourd with lime juice and tomato

Lime has antioxidant properties that reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and prevent premature ageing of the skin.[10]

Tomato has astringent properties and thus shrinks skin pores to improve skin elasticity and treats skin issues like acne and blemishes.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp bitter gourd juice

• 1 tbsp tomato juice

• 1 tbsp lime juice

Method of use

• Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Apply this mixture on your face before you go to bed.

• Leave it on overnight.

• Rinse it off in the morning using lukewarm water.

• Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

7. Bitter gourd with aloe vera and honey

Honey contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and makes the skin hydrated, soft and supple.[11] Aloe vera contains various properties that soothe the skin and treat various skin issues such as acne, sunburn, blemishes etc. [12]

Ingredients

• 3-4 slices of bitter gourd

• 1 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

• 1 tsp honey

Method of use

• Deseed the bitter gourd slices and add it into a blender.

• Next, add aloe vera gel and honey in the blender and blend everything together to make a paste.

• Apply this paste on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

• Repeat this every alternate day for the desired result.

B. For hair

1. Bitter gourd with curd

Bitter gourd mixed with curd promote healthy hair and gives a natural shine to your hair.[13]

Ingredients

• 1 bitter gourd

• ½ cup curd

Method of use

• Grind the bitter gourd to obtain its juice.

• Add this juice to half a cup of curd and mix everything together well.

• Apply this mixture on your hair.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off later.

2. Bitter gourd rub

Rubbing a slice of bitter gourd on your scalp will give you relief from a dry and itchy scalp.

Ingredient

• A few slices of bitter gourd

Method of use

• Chop the bitter gourd into slices.

• Divide your hair into smaller sections.

• Rub the bitter gourd on the scalp in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

• Rinse it off later.

3. Bitter gourd with cumin seeds

This blend is effective in treating the issue of dandruff. Cumin extracts have antifungal properties that help to maintain a clean and healthy scalp.[14]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp bitter gourd juice

• 1 tsp cumin seeds paste

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture on your scalp.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

