No Shave November: How To Use Amla To Grow Beard Faster

We are all aware of the beauty benefits that amla has when it comes to skin and hair. Of course, we use amla-infused hair oils for treating hair loss and promoting hair growth. But did you know it can also help in boosting beard growth? Yes, you read that right.

Since it is the 'No Shave November' month, men out there are busy growing their beard to keep up that intense look. And those who are trying to grow their beards, here we have the recipe to make your beard grow faster.

All the ready-made beard oils available in the market have amla oil infused in it. It has vitamin C that helps in giving a natural shine to your beard thus making it smooth and easy to manage. The remedies mentioned in this article can be used on a daily basis to grow your beard faster.

Amla Oil

Amla oil can be prepared at home in an easy way. Let us see how.

Ingredients

2 tsp amla powder

2 tbsp coconut/olive oil

How to make

In a pan, add the coconut/olive oil and heat it in a low flame. Add amla powder in it and heat the ingredients once again until the oil turns brown in colour. After it comes down to the room temperature, strain the oil and store it in a bottle. Apply this oil on your beard and massage it gently in a circular motion with your fingertips. Leave it on for about 20-25 minutes. Repeat this remedy at least 4 times in a week to get the desired results.

Amla And Shikakai Pack

This is a pack specifically prepared for beard growth and it has to be used at least once a week.

Ingredients

2 tbsp amla powder

2 tbsp shikakai

4 tbsp rose water

How to make

Take a clean bowl and add amla powder and shikakai into it. Next, add a few drops of rose water to make a smooth paste. If the paste is too thick you can loosen it by adding few more drops of rose water. Apply this on your beard covering the entire beard. Let the mask stay for an hour and later wash it off using cold water. For better results, repeat this remedy at least once a week for few weeks until you notice the difference.