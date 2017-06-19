7 Amazing Ways To Include Epsom Salt In Your Beauty Routine Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

How many times has it happened that you have complained to your mother about swelling on the legs, cracked heels, or sunburn and she has advised you to use Epsom salt? Well, Epsom salt indeed is a magical ingredient. It can be used for skin, body, as well as hair care and is one of the choicest picks of most women.

Epsom salt, it plays a major role in your daily skin, body, and hair care regime. [1]

In this article, we take your through seven ways to include Epsom salt in your beauty routine.

Benefits Of Epsom Salt For Skin, Body, & Hair

Epsom salt not only benefits your skin but also your body. Listed below are some amazing benefits of Epsom salt and the reasons why it deserves a place in your skincare routine.

Helps to remove and treat toenail infections

Relieves skin inflammation

Exfoliates your skin

Repairs damaged skin cells

Soothes sunburn

Heals foot calluses

Works best for cracked heels

Adds volume to your hair and keeps it healthy

Treats any scalp infections

How To Use Epsom Salt For Skin

1. Epsom salt face mask for glowing skin

Honey is a humectant. It also possesses antibacterial properties that keep skin problems at bay. It also gives a glowing effect to your face. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp Epsom salt

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Add some Epsom salt and honey in a bowl.

Next, add some rose water to it and mix well until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste on your face and allow it to stay for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result. This face mask will give you glowing and radiant skin in no time.

2. Epsom salt face scrub

Oatmeal can soak up the excess oil on your skin and help treat acne. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help to treat dry skin and remove dead skin cells.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp Epsom salt

2 bspp sugar

1 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Combine both Epsom salt and jojoba oil in a bowl. Mix well.

Next, add some sugar to it and mix well.

Lastly, add some coarsely grounded oatmeal to it and the scrub is ready for use.

Take a generous amount of the scrub and apply it to your face and scrub with it.

Scrub for about 3-4 minutes and then leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

How To Use Epsom Salt For Body

1. Epsom salt foot soak for cracked heels

Lemon is a citrus fruit and is acidic in nature. It helps to brighten up the skin and nails, bringing out a fresh feeling to your feet. It can be a good foot soak when combined with Epsom salt. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp Epsom salt

½ lemon

Lukewarm water

How to do

Take some lukewarm water in a small bucket and add epsom salt to it.

Add some lemon juice to it as well.

Now, soak your feet in the water and relax for a while (about 10-15 minutes) and let the salt work on your cracked heels.

After a few minutes, remove your feet from the water and use a foot scrubber to scrub your heels and feet.

Scrub for about five minutes and then wipe off your feet with a clean towel.

Lastly, apply a moisturiser to your feet and leave it at that!

2. Epsom salt bath

Ingredient

½ cup Epsom salt

How to do

Add half a cup Epsom salt to a bathtub filled with lukewarm water.

Soak yourself in the water for about half an hour. It will help to relax your muscles.

3. Epsom salt for soft, pink lips

One of the best remedies to relive your body from stress or muscle pain is to go for a relaxing Epsom salt bath. [1]

Ingredients

1 tbsp Epsom salt

1 tbsp petroleum jelly

How to do

Mix some Epsom salt with petroleum jelly.

Take some amount of the mixture and apply it on your lips.

Allow it to stay for about an hour and then wipe it off with a tissue.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

How To Use Epsom Salt For Hair

1. Epsom salt hair wash for softer, healthier, and shinier hair

Ingredients

4 tbsp Epsom salt

2 tbsp shampoo

How to do

Mix some Epsom salt with your regular shampoo. Let it rest for a few minutes.

Wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Apply the Epsom salt-enriched shampoo to your hair and massage your scalp for about 5-10 minutes.

Allow it to stay for another 2-3 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and then proceed to apply your regular conditioner.

Repeat this every time you shampoo your hair.

6. Epsom salt hair conditioner for dry hair

Ingredients

2 tbsp Epsom salt

2 tbsp hair conditioner

How to do

Mix some Epsom salt with your regular hair conditioner and set it aside.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

Now, take a generous amount of the conditioner and apply it to your hair - from roots to tips.

Allow it to stay for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

