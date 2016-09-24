Navratri 2019: 12 Beauty Hacks To Go Backless This Navratri! Body Care oi-Kumutha G

With Navratri just around the corner, you must be excited to flaunt all the fun and fabulous dresses that you bought. And now it's time to pull out that sexy backless choli, put on some blings, rock that red lipstick and take on the dance floor with full swing! But, hold on just a minute! Are you ready to flaunt your back just yet?

Check your back in the mirror. Is it riddled with dark spots, perhaps pus-filled acne, or worse, dry uneven skin! What you need are beauty hacks for a flawless back.

What will these home remedies for flawless back do, you ask? They give you a polished, even, glowing back.

What these Ayurvedic remedies for clear back not do? Well, they won't give you overnight results.

You need to start these remedies at least 10 days in advance to really bring about results.

Before starting with any skin care routine, here are some ground rules you need to follow. Switch your skin-drying soap with a nourishing herbal wash, moisturise your body after every bath, and drink ample of water.

Follow a fibre-rich diet plan and exercise to get the blood flowing.

Other than that, here are 12 beauty hacks to go backless this Navratri!

Dry Scrubbing Dirt, grime and pollution can clog pores, which can lead to back acne. Dry scrubbing will cleanse pores, boost blood flow AND reduce cellulite. So, grab a layered brush and get working on the dead skin cells. Coconut Oil Massage Packed with antibacterial properties, coconut oil will cleanse pores of impurities, nourish skin and reduce acne scar. Warm a tablespoon of coconut oil. Allow it to cool in room temperature and massage it on to your back. Keep doing it for 5 minutes until your skin turns warm. Leave it on overnight, wash off in the morning. Lemon Juice Lemon has bleaching properties, which can remove dark spots on your back. Squeeze a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, mix it with a few drops of almond oil. Apply it liberally on your back. After 20 minutes, rinse. Avoid this beauty hack for flawless skin if you have cuts on your back. Workout The Bulge! That bra bulge can make you turn from Fab to Drab in no time! Just having clear skin is not enough, you need to have a toned back to rock that backless choli. So, hit the gym, swim and shake a leg to your favourite beats! Vitamin E Oil Rub If you have dry skin on your back, then stock up on vitamin E oil. It has antioxidants, minerals, and fatty acids, all of which penetrate deep into skin layers, hydrating the skin. Massage your back with a few drops of baby oil or vitamin E oil twice in a day to see the results. With this home remedy for flawless back, you will see the results in a week. Foundation For Bra Strap Marks If you don't want bra strap marks to ruin your otherwise stunning looks, then start working on the marks well in advance. Here is a little makeup trick that can make a difference. Mix a dollop of foundation with tinted lotion. Using a cotton, apply it on to the area. Cover it up with translucent powder. Steam Before Scrub If you want to get rid of dirt and bacteria buildup from skin fast, make steam your best friend. Hot water opens the pores, which will make it twice as easy to slough off dead skin cells. Sparingly apply a few drops of essential oil on your back, get steam for 5 to 10 minutes and then take a bath. Keep the scrubbing ritual for the day. Rice Scrub Now that your skin is prepped up for a scrub, it's time to go for a real action. Mix a tablespoon of roughly ground rice powder with a tablespoon of yogurt and a teaspoon of honey. Lather a thick coat on your back. Let it sit for 30 minutes. And then, start scrubbing rigorously in a circular motion. Rinse and pat dry. This homemade mask for back acne will make your skin visibly lighter and softer. De-tanning With Milk Just exfoliating your back is not enough, you need to remove the tan too. This beauty hack or de-tanning mask will give you the flawless back you've always craved for. Mix a tablespoon of milk with a teaspoon of glycerin, a pinch of turmeric and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply liberally all over your back. Wait till it dries and rinse. Sea Salt Polishing After prepping, buffing, it's time for polishing. Sea salt is packed with minerals, and antioxidants will give you exactly that. Mix a tablespoon of sea salt with a teaspoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Rub the concoction on your back in a circular motion. Do it for 10 minutes and then rinse. Follow this beauty hack for a flawless back twice in a week. Oil-controlling Besan Mask If your back happens to be oily with excess sebum production clogging the pores, try this herbal mask for flawless back. Take a tablespoon of besan, mix a pinch of turmeric, a few drops of patchouli oil and a few drops of tea tree oil. Using water, mix the ingredients into a smooth paste. Massage it on to your back in a circular motion. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then rinse. Ice Rub If you have pus-filled acne in your back, rub it gently with ice cubes. It will soothe the skin, push the dirt embedded deep in the skin to come out, clearing the skin. Instead of plain water ice, you can also try rose water ice cubes for that extra toning.