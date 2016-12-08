Home Remedies To Lighten Dark Skin Under Breasts Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Dark skin under breasts is a common issue for most women. Although it is not something harmful, it is a smart choice to not ignore it. And, when you've got the best of home remedies in your kitchen, why not use it for your own benefit and get of the dark patches under breasts?

Speaking of discolouration under breasts, it may occur due to a number of factors, one of them being wearing extra tight clothes, especially bras.

Listed below are some amazing and easy to use home remedies to lighten dark skin under breasts.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Of all the ways to treat dark skin under breasts at home, apple cider vinegar is the most preferred option. It contains acetic acid that helps to lighten skin, thus reducing pigmentation with regular use.[1]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

How to do

Mix apple cider vinegar and water in equal quantities.

Take a cotton ball, dip it in the mixture and rub it on the affected area gently.

Massage for about 5 minutes and leave in on for another five minutes.

Wash it off with cold water or wipe it away with a wet towel. Once done, wipe again using a dry cloth to remove any moisture, if present.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera possesses a compound called aloin that is known for its skin lightening properties, which is why it is used as an effective remedy for treating dark skin under breasts.[2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp rosewater

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant.

Add some rosewater to it and blend both the ingredients well until you get a creamy paste.

Apply it to the affected area and massage for about 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for another 5 minutes before you wipe it off with a wet towel, followed by a dry tissue to remove any moisture present.

Repeat this activity twice a day for desired results.

3. Red Onion, Garlic, & Green Tea

Research shows that red onions, the dried skin of red onions to be exact, contains an antioxidant called allicin that is known to lighten dark skin tone, especially pigmentation under the breasts. It is also used in various store-bought skin lightening creams and lotions.[3]

Moreover, green tea too has compounds that show a depigmenting effect when applied on the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp red onion paste

½ tsp garlic paste

2 tbsp green tea

How to do

Mix red onion and garlic paste in a bowl.

Add some green tea to it and blend all the ingredients together until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply the paste on the affected area and massage for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 5 minutes before you wash it off with cold water and pat it dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

4. Milk & Honey

Milk contains lactic acid that is effectively proven to lighten skin tone, especially the pigmentation under breasts. You can combine milk with some honey and apply it on the affected area or simply dip a cotton ball in some raw milk and rub it gently over the affected area to get rid of pigmentation.[4]

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine milk and honey in the given quantities in a small bowl.

Apply it on the affected area and massage it gently for about 10-15 minutes.

Leave it on for another 5 minutes.

Wipe it off and ensure that the skin does not remain moist.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene that helps to protect skin against any kind of pigmentation. It is also effective in treating dark skin under the breasts.[5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix olive oil and coconut oil in a small bowl.

Add some tomato paste to it and blend all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area and wait for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

6. Black Tea & Lemon

A study conducted & published in 2011 found that black tea had the potential to lighten dark skin or spots when applied on the affected area continuously for about four weeks. You can also add a pinch of lemon to the black tea mixture to get the goodness of lemons too.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp black tea

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

Mix some black tea with lemon juice in a small bowl and apply it to the affected area

Leave it on for about 5 minutes and then wash it off with cold water

Wipe the area with a clean towel to get rid of any moisture.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.