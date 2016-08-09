How to Get Rid of Bra Strap Marks Naturally Body Care lekhaka-Staff

Let's face it! We all have had to fight the annoying bra strap marks. Wearing an off-shoulder dress can look be tricky if you have visible bra strap marks on your shoulders. If you don't take care of those marks in time, those marks might turn into dark, ugly patches that are too stubborn to be removed.

You can't wear backless or strapless dresses too. Listed here, in this article, are easy remedies to remove bra strap marks on the shoulders.

But, before knowing more about how to get rid of bra strap marks naturally, you should know why such marks appear. Your bra is completely responsible for this.

First, if the material is sturdy and not suitable for your skin, it can hamper the skin. Besides, ill-fitting bras dig into your skin for a long time and hamper blood circulation to your shoulders, back and bust line. You will be surprised to know how many of us wear the wrong bra size.

Thus, these types of bras disturb your tissues and cause irritating stubborn marks that are not very easy to be removed.

Many of you think that those marks will go away within a few days. However, that doesn't happen in reality. Regular marks can turn into ugly patches.

The misfit bra causes hyperpigmentation which is the reason for those patches and marks to appear in the first place. Now, you need not worry, as we've shared some remedies that can help treat the condition at ease, right at home.

Natural products will not only remove marks but also nourish your skin from deep within. Here are some ways of how to get rid of bra strap marks. Read on to know more.

Wear An Appropriate Bra: Wearing the right size is very important to get rid of those ugly marks. You can go for the perfect intimate wear that can keep you comfortable. Wearing the wrong size of bra puts the presssure on your shoulders and thus give you those nasty marks. If you can't decide on the right size, take the assistance from professionals. Use Milk Pack: How to get rid of bra strap marks naturally? Well, make a pack with milk and almond oil. Milk is a gentle exfoliator for the skin that not only lightens the bra straps marks but also nourishes your skin[1]. Almond oil is a great emollient that moisturises and soothes the skin to promote healing[2]. How to use Mix a tablespoon each of milk and almond oil in a bowl. Apply it gently on the marked area. Massage well. Cover those areas with a towel and wash it off after 10 minutes using warm water. Try not to use a soap, to get a better result. Using A Naturall Sugar Scrub: Removing dry skin cells can help get rid of the strap marks. Exfoliate the shoulder and back area regularly. And what better than a natural scrub for the skin. Lemon and sugar mix is the best natural scrub you will get your hands on. The coarse texture of sugar makes it a great exfoliator for the skin and lemon is one of the best skin brightening ingredients that you will also find in many of your cosmetic products[3]. How to use Mix a tablespoon each of sugar and lemon to get a coarse mixture. Use the mixture to scrub the marked skin. Scrub it gently for about 5 minutes before rinsing it off. You can also use a walnut scrub. Oil Massage Is Good Use olive or almond oil and massage your skin regularly with it. Almond oil is moisturising and also helps to improve the appearance of your skin. With continuous massages, gradually those marks will start fading away. You can use essential oils like lavender or tea tree oil, as these oils are nutritious for your skin too. Sunscreen Can Help You may wonder how sunscreen can prevent those bra strap marks. Actually, while wearing bikinis or strapless dresses, you should apply sunscreen thoroughly, so that early marks don't get darker under the harmful UV rays. This is how to get rid of bra strap marks. Even when you are trying to get rid of those marks, keep your skin protected with a sunscreen with an SPF if at least 30. Keep Yourself Hydrated Water can keep your skin away from any spots and marks. Keep yourself hydrated and drink about 6-8 glasses of water per day. Also, include healthy fruits and vegetables in your regular diet to stay healthy from the inside. Yogurt & Turmeric Pack: While looking for how to get rid of bra strap marks, use this effective pack.Ypgurt is extremely nourishing for the skin while turmeric has antiseptic properties that can help heal the wounds and lighten the marks[4]. How to use Take a scoop of yogurt and add a pinch of turmeric powder to it. Massage the mixture well on those areas. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat it for a week to see a visible result. Go Strapless While you do all the measures to get rid of the marks, give your shoulders a break from the stress of the strap. Invest in some strapless bras that can provide relief to your shoulders. Also, go braless while sleeping. It is not only good for your health but also relaxing for your shoulders. Use Make-up All the above-mentioned methods will take time to give results. But, often you don't have that time. You need an instant solution. You might have a date or an event to attend and you want to wear an off-shoulder dress or top. Make-up can be your saviour at times likes these, or more specifically concelaers. Moisturise the area and dab some concealer on it. Blend the concealer well, set it in place using some setting spray and you are good to go! Recommended Read: How To Choose The Right Shade Of Concealer