10 Ways To Use Mayonnaise For Skin & Hair!

Mayonnaise is often thought of as a dip or spread. But did you know mayonnaise is not only a food favourite of many people, but it is, in fact, a top beauty ingredient? Well, mayonnaise has a lot of skin and hair benefits which make it a premium pick of most women when it comes to skincare and haircare.

Mayonnaise packs a powerful punch of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which penetrate deep into the skin layers, repairing damaged skin cells and promoting the regeneration of new cells.

Furthermore, it contains a high ratio of vitamin A, vitamin K and proteins that promote the collagen fibre in the skin, thereby improving elasticity and slowing down the skin's ageing process.

Listed below are some amazing benefits of mayonnaise for skin and hair and ways to use them.

How To Use Mayonnaise For Skin

1. Mayonnaise, honey, & lemon for removing dark spots

Mayonnaise and honey both possess skin lightening properties which make it one of the choicest options for removing dark spots.[1] You can make a home-made face pack using mayonnaise, honey, and lemon.



Ingredients

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Mayonnaise, wheat germ oil & tea tree oil for skin repair

Wheat germ oil contains vitamin E which helps in making your skin healthy. Besides, it also prevents many skin problems like psoriasis, eczema, and dry and damaged skin.[2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp wheat germ oil

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Add some mayonnaise and wheat germ oil to a bowl and mix both the ingredients together.

Next, add some tea tree oil to it and whisk it all together.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Mayonnaise & baking soda for dry skin

Baking soda possesses antibacterial properties that help in treating dry and damaged skin. It also maintains the pH balance of your skin and prevents scaly skin, thus keeping it healthy.[3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp baking soda

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Mayonnaise, oatmeal & sugar for skin exfoliation

Oatmeal is a natural skin exfoliator. It helps to soothe troubled skin and also helps to make it soft and supple.[4] You can make a home-made scrub using oatmeal, sugar, and mayonnaise.

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal

1 tbsp raw sugar

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your face with it for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Mayonnaise & egg for tightening pores

Egg possesses astringent properties that help it to tighten the pores on your skin. It helps to shrink the pores. You can use it in combination with mayonnaise.

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 egg

How to do

Add both the ingredients to a bowl and whisk them together until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

How To Use Mayonnaise For Hair

1. Mayonnaise & coconut oil for hair growth

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that penetrates the shaft of your hair and nourishes it, thus making it strong. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Take some mayonnaise and add coconut oil to it. Whisk both the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

2. Mayonnaise & olive oil for lice treatment

Olive oil and mayonnaise are known to kill lice effectively when used as a hair pack.[6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Next, add coconut oil to it and whisk both the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

3. Mayonnaise, coconut milk & lemon juice for hair straightening

Coconut milk helps to condition your hair while giving your scalp a vitamin C boost. It also helps to straighten your hair naturally.

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine some mayonnaise and coconut milk in a bowl.

Add some lemon juice to it and mix well until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

4. Mayonnaise & banana mask for hair conditioning

Bananas are rich in potassium that strengthens hair, minimizes breakage by restoring your hair's natural elasticity, and facilitates repair of damaged hair.[7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp banana pulp

How to do

Add both banana pulp and mayonnaise in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

5. Mayonnaise, tea tree oil & lemon for dandruff

Tea tree oil possesses antifungal properties that help in treating dandruff. You can make a home-made hair pack using tea tree oil, lemon juice, and mayonnaise. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp tea tree oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine mayonnaise and tea tree oil in a bowl.

Add some lemon juice to it and mix well until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

