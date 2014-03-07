15 Effective Natural Ways To Lighten Dark Underarms Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Women often hesitate to wear sleeveless and strapless outfits as the armpits tend to show, especially if they have dark underarms. Even after trying many remedies and keeping the area clean, the armpits, at times, appear dark. Unfortunately, no make-up can hide the dark underarms.

Do you too have dark underarms that prevent you from wearing sleeveless clothes as much as you'd like to? Not to worry, it is a really common problem. In fact, it is really rare to have fair underarms. Try these natural tips and remedies and say goodbye to dark underarms forever.

1. Lemon Juice

Rich in citric acid, lemon juice is a natural bleach and skin exfoliant. It helps to lighten underarms effectively with regular use.[1]

Ingredient

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some lemon juice and rub it over the affected area.

Allow it to stay for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for the desired result.

2. Gram Flour And Sugar

Gram flour possesses skin lightening properties that help you to get rid of those dark underarms. You can make a besan-sugar scrub at home.

Ingredients

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp raw sugar

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your underarms with it for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera contains an enzyme called aloesin which is responsible for skin pigmentation. It also possesses antibacterial properties that help to soothe irritated skin. [2]

Ingredient

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Take a generous amount of aloe vera gel and apply it to your underarms.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acids that remove dead skin cells when applied topically. They also help in lightening your skin.[3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

5. Tea Tree Oil

Loaded with skin lightening compounds and powerful antioxidants, tea tree oil not only lightens the dark skin on your underarms but also keeps them odour-free. [4]

Ingredient

2 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of tea tree oil and apply it to the affected area.

Massage for about a minute or two and leave it on for another 30 minutes.

Wipe it off with a wet tissue.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Rosewater

Rosewater has multiple skin benefits such as skin brightening, soothing, moisturizing, and even balancing the skin's pH levels.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Add some rosewater and honey to a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

7. Turmeric Powder

Turmeric is known to possess skin lightening properties. It is a common ingredient in face masks for fair and glowing skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

8. Olive Oil

Loaded with a number of antioxidants, olive oil helps in lightening the skin on your underarms. It also nourishes your skin deeply.

Ingredient

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of olive oil and apply it to the affected area.

Massage for about a minute or two and leave it on for another 30 minutes.

Wipe it off with a wet tissue.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

9. Castor Oil

Castor oil absorbs all the impurities present on your skin and even cleans out your pores. It removes dirt and dust from your underarms and lightens the skin. [6]

Ingredient

1 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some castor oil and apply it to the affected area.

Allow it to stay for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for the desired result.

10. Multani Mitti

Multani mitti, a natural clay, helps to absorb impurities from your skin. It exfoliates your skin, removes dead skin cells, and lightens your underarms.

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp rosemary oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

11. Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil contains vitamin E in abundance. It improves the texture of your skin and when applied topically to your underarms, it helps in removing darkened skin.

Ingredient

1 tbsp sunflower oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of sunflower oil and apply it to the affected area.

Massage for about a minute or two and leave it on for another 30 minutes.

Wipe it off with a wet tissue.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

12. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber juice contains skin lightening properties. It also soothes irritated skin when applied topically.

Ingredient

2 tbsp cucumber juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some cucumber juice and apply it to your armpits.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for the desired result.

13. Potato Juice

A natural bleach, potato provides instant relief from patchiness and itchiness that may develop due to pigmentation. It also lightens your skin tone visibly when applied topically.

Ingredient

2 tbsp potato juice

How to do

Add some potato juice to a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in it and apply it to your armpits.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes or until it dries off completely and then wash it off.

Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for the desired result.

14. Alum

Alum powder helps to maintain the pH balance of your skin while at the same time lightening darkened armpits.

Ingredients

1 tbsp alum powder

1 tbsp water

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

15. Pumice Stone

Used as an exfoliant, pumice stone helps to lighten darkened underarms.

Things required

Pumice stone

How to use

Gently scrub your underarms with a pumice stone while taking a bath.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

